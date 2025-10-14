Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/14/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

ASGN INC (ASGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ASGN Incorporated is a provider of information technology (IT) services and solutions to the commercial and government sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial segment provides a spectrum of IT services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and large mid-market clients. Growth in this segment is being driven by digital transformation and innovation requirements, including that of AI, workforce mobilization, and modern enterprise needs across five industry verticals: Financial Services, Consumer and Industrial, Technology, Media, and Telecom, Healthcare, and Business and Government Services. The Federal Government segment delivers advanced solutions in cloud and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, AI/ML, application, and digital transformation to agencies in both the public and private sectors. The segment provides services under time-and-materials, cost-reimbursable, and firm-fixed-price contracts.

TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: TriNet Group, Inc. provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific human resource (HR) solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. The Company offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, and payroll services. Its suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time and attendance. Its HR solutions include HR consulting expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, technology platform, and contractor and global workforce support. Its administrative services offering (ASO) services include payroll processing, benefits management, HR administration and compliance management to provide human capital management (HCM) solutions that its clients can tailor dynamically over time based on their needs.

A O SMITH CORP (AOS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A. O. Smith Corporation applies technologies and solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. Both the segments manufacture and market a comprehensive line of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. Its Rest of World segment is primarily comprised of China, Europe, and India. The North America segment serves residential and commercial end markets with a range of products, including water heaters, boilers, water treatment products, and others. The Company also manufactures expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, related products and parts. Its Lochinvar brand is a residential and commercial boiler brand in the United States. Its water softener branded products and problem well water solutions include the Hague, Water-Right, Master Water, Atlantic Filter, Impact, and Water Tec brands.

EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHNGTN INC (EXPD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a global logistics company. The Companys services include consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions. The Companys primary services include airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, and customs brokerage and other services. It provides a full suite of global logistics services, offering customers access to an international network of people and integrated information systems to support the movement and strategic positioning of goods. As a third-party logistics provider, it purchases cargo space from carriers on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. In addition, its Project Cargo unit handles special project shipments that move via a single method or combination of air, ocean, and/or ground transportation.

CRA INTERNATIONAL INC (CRAI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CRA International, Inc. is a global consulting firm specializing in providing economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. It provides consulting services to corporate clients and attorneys in a range of litigation and regulatory proceedings, providing research and analysis, expert testimony, and support in litigation and regulatory proceedings in all areas of finance, accounting, economics, insurance, and forensic accounting and investigations. It also uses its expertise in economics, finance, and business to offer law firms, businesses, and government agencies services. Its management consulting services include strategy development, performance improvement, corporate strategy and portfolio analysis, estimation of market demand, new product pricing strategies, survey and market research, valuation of intellectual property and other assets and others.

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

