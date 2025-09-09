Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 9/9/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP (FSS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. Its segments include Environmental Solutions Group (Environmental Solutions) and Safety and Security Systems Group (Safety and Security Systems). The Environmental Solutions segment manufactures and supplies a full range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, high-performance water blasting equipment, road-marking and line-removal equipment, dump truck bodies, trailers, metal extraction support equipment, and multipurpose maintenance vehicles. The Safety and Security Systems segment manufactures and supplies systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. Its brands include Jetstream, Blasters, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP

FSS Guru Analysis

FSS Fundamental Analysis

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The Company's segments include AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products and BASX. Its AAON Oklahoma segment engineers, manufactures and sells semi-custom and custom HVAC systems, designs and manufactures controls solutions, and sells aftermarket parts to customers through retail part stores and online. The Company's AAON Coil Products segment engineers and manufactures a selection of its semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems as well as a variety of heating and cooling coils to be used in HVAC systems. Its BASX segment engineers, manufactures, and sells an array of custom, high-performance cooling solutions for hyperscale data center market, ventilation solutions for cleanroom environments in the bio-pharmaceutical, semiconductor, medical and agriculture markets, and highly custom, air handlers and modular solutions for a vast array of markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of AAON INC

AAON Guru Analysis

AAON Fundamental Analysis

MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC (MLI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mueller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of copper, brass, and aluminum products. The Company's products include copper tubes and fittings; line sets; steel nipples; brass rods, bars and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; compressed gas valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; pressure vessels; coaxial heat exchangers; insulated flexible duct systems, and wire and cable solutions. It also resells brass and plastic plumbing valves, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. Its Piping Systems segment is composed of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo Metal Ind. Co., LTD and Mueller Middle East WLL. Its Industrial Metals segment is composed of Brass Rod, Impacts & Micro Gauge, Brass Value-Added Products, Precision Tube, and Nehring Electrical Works Company. Its Climate segment is composed of Refrigeration Products, Westermeyer Industries, Inc., Turbotec Products, Inc., Flex Duct and Linesets, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MUELLER INDUSTRIES INC

MLI Guru Analysis

MLI Fundamental Analysis

FLUOR CORP (FLR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fluor Corporation is a holding company that provides engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), fabrication and modularization, and project management services. The Company's segments include Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions and Mission Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment provides EPC services for traditional oil and gas markets, including the production and fuels, chemicals, LNG and power markets. The segment serves these industries with comprehensive project life-cycle services. The Urban Solutions segment provides EPC and project management services to the advanced technologies and manufacturing, life sciences, mining and metals, infrastructure industries and professional staffing services. The Mission Solutions segment provides high-end technical solutions to the United States and other governments. These include, among others, the DOE, the Department of Defense, FEMA and intelligence agencies. The segment also provides services to commercial nuclear clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FLUOR CORP

FLR Guru Analysis

FLR Fundamental Analysis

KADANT INC (KAI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive sustainable industrial processing. The Companys segments include Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. Its Flow Control segment provides custom-engineered products, systems, and technologies that control the flow of fluids used in industrial and commercial applications to keep critical processes running efficiently in the packaging, tissue, food, metals, energy, and other industrial sectors. Its Industrial Processing segment provides equipment, machinery, and technologies used to recycle paper and paperboard and process timber for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products and alternative fuel industries, among others. Its Material Handling segment provides products and engineered systems used to handle bulk and discrete materials for secondary processing or transport in the aggregates, mining, food, and waste management industries, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KADANT INC

KAI Guru Analysis

KAI Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.