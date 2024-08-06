Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/6/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ENNIS INC (EBF) is a small-cap value stock in the Printing Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ennis, Inc. is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing and selling business forms and other printed business products, primarily to distributors located in the United States. The Company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure-sensitive products in short, medium and long runs. The Company's Adams McClure brand provides point of purchase advertising; the Admore, Folder Express, and Independent Folders brands provide presentation folders and document folders; Ennis Tag & LabelSM provides custom printed, labels and custom and stock tags; Allen-Bailey Tag & LabelSM, Atlas Tag & Label, Kay Toledo Tag, and Special Service Partners (SSP) provide custom and stock tags and labels; and Trade Envelopes, Block Graphics, Wisco, and National Imprint Corporation provide custom and imprinted envelopes. The Company operates approximately 59 manufacturing plants throughout the United States in 20 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ENNIS INC

LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC. (LSTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Landstar System, Inc. is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering specialized transportation services to a range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. The Company operates through two segments. Transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload, less-than-truckload and other truck transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, United States-Canada and United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. Insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment provides risk and claims management services to certain of Landstars Operating Subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP (FSS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation designs, manufactures and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. The Company's segments include Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems. The Environmental Solutions Group is a manufacturer and supplier of a full range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, water blasting equipment, road-marking and line-removal equipment, dump truck bodies, trailers, metal extraction support equipment and multi-purpose tractors. It manufactures vehicles and equipment in the United States and Canada that are sold under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, TRUVAC, Westech, and Jetstream. The Safety and Security Systems Group is manufactures and supplier of comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP

FORWARD AIR CORP (FWRD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Airline industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Forward Air Corporation is an asset-light provider of transportation services. The Company provides transportation services, including less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload and intermodal drayage services and freight brokerage and supply chain services across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its segments include Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Omni Logistics. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services. Expedited Freight also offers customers local pick-up and delivery and other services including truckload, warehousing, and other handling. The Intermodal segment provides first- and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads. The Omni Logistics segment provides a full suite of global logistics services. Its services include air and ocean freight consolidation and forwarding, customs brokerage, warehousing and distribution, and other supply chain solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FORWARD AIR CORP

ACUITY BRANDS INC (AYI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acuity Brands, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The Company uses technology to solve problems in spaces and light. It operates through two segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL) and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). ABL's portfolio of lighting solutions includes commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting in addition to lighting controls and components that can be combined to create integrated lighting control systems. It offers devices, such as luminaires that utilize light emitting diode (LED) technology designed to optimize energy efficiency and comfort for various indoor and outdoor applications. ABL's brand portfolio include Aculux, Indy, Gotham, and more. ISG offers a building management platform and location-aware applications. Its building management platform includes products for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), lighting, shades, and building access that deliver end-to-end optimization of building systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ACUITY BRANDS INC

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

