Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/26/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

KOMATSU LTD (ADR) (KMTUY) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Komatsu Ltd is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, sale, sales finance of products such as construction machinery. The Company operates in three business segments. Construction Machinery & Vehicle segment provides drilling machinery, loading machinery, land preparation and roadbed machinery, transport machinery, forestry machinery, underground construction machinery, underground mining machinery, environmental recycling machinery, industrial vehicles, cast products and logistics services. Retail Finance segment is engaged in the sales finance business related to construction and mining equipment. Industrial Machinery & Others segment engages in the provision of forging machinery, sheet metal machinery, machine tools, defense-related equipment, temperature control equipment, and optical machinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

MILLER INDUSTRIES INC (MLR) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Miller Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment. The Company designs and manufactures bodies of car carriers and wreckers, which are installed on chassis manufactured by third parties, and sold to its customers. Its products are marketed and sold through a network of distributors that serve all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, and other foreign markets, and through prime contractors to governmental entities. In addition to selling its products, its independent distributors provide end-users with parts and service. Its product line includes car carriers, wreckers, and transport trailers. Car carriers are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that enable a towing operator to drive or winch a vehicle onto the bed for transport. Its multi-vehicle transport trailers are specialized auto transport trailers with upper and lower decks and hydraulic ramps for loading vehicles. Its brands include Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, and Challenger.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

FASTENAL CO (FAST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fastenal Company is engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is a distributor of threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, as well as miscellaneous supplies and hardware, such as pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire rope, struts, rivets, and related accessories. Its business tools include Fastenal Managed Inventory (FMI), Bin stock (FASTStock and FASTBin) and Industrial vending (FASTVend). The Company also invests in digital solutions that aim to deliver value for its customers, leverage local inventory for same-day solutions, and provide service. It serves general and commercial contractors in non-residential end markets as well as farmers, truckers, railroads, oil exploration companies, oil production and refinement companies, mining companies, federal, state, and local governmental entities, schools, and certain retail trades.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC (VMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valmont Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of products and services for the infrastructure and agricultural markets. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of five primary product lines: Utility; Lighting and Transportation (L&T); Coatings; Telecommunications, and Solar. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. The Company manufactures and distributes center pivot and lateral move irrigation equipment, along with service parts under its Valley brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC (WTS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of differentiated solutions, systems and products that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets. The Company's products and solutions include Residential & commercial flow control and protection products that include backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, leak detection and others; Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) & gas includes commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters and custom heat and hot water solutions, hydronic and electric heating systems, hydronic pump groups, and flexible stainless-steel connectors; Drainage & water re-use includes drainage products and engineered rainwater harvesting solutions; and Water quality products include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, monitoring, conditioning and scale prevention systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

