Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 8/20/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

DNOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DNOW Inc. is a global supplier of energy and industrial products and packaged, engineered process and production equipment. It offers a set of supply chain solutions combined with a suite of digital solutions branded as DigitalNOW that provides technology for digital commerce, data, and information management. Its product and service offerings are consumed throughout all sectors of the energy industry, from upstream drilling and completion, exploration and production, midstream transmission, gas and crude oil processing infrastructure development to downstream petroleum refining and petrochemicals. Its global product offering includes consumable maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) supplies, pipe, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical, instrumentation, artificial lift, pumping solutions and modular process, production, measurement, and control equipment. It also offers sourcing, procurement, warehouse, and inventory management solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC (SSD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. Its wood construction products include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products. Its wood construction products are used in light-frame building applications. Its concrete construction products include adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, fiber reinforced materials and other repair products used for protection and strengthening structures. Its concrete construction products are used in concrete, masonry and steel construction. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling and do-it-yourself markets. It also operates as designer and manufacturer and distributor of fixing and fastening solutions for the European building and construction market.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC (TWI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Titan International, Inc. is a global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The Company's segments include agricultural, earthmoving/construction and consumer. Its agricultural wheels, tires, and components are manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment. The earthmoving/construction segment manufactures wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various types of off-the-road (OTR) earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers and aerial lifts. The consumer segment manufactures bias truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia. The Company also offers select products for ATVs, side-by-sides, rock climbers, turf, and lawn and garden. This segment also includes custom rubber stock mixing sales to a variety of OEMs in tangential industries. It manufactures and sells certain tires under the Goodyear Farm Tire, Titan Tire and Voltyre-Prom Tire brands.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ALAMO GROUP, INC. (ALG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alamo Group Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing and providing equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. The Company operates through two segments: Vegetation Management Division and Industrial Equipment Division. The Vegetation Management Division includes the operations of the mowing and forestry/tree care operations, Morbark and Dutch Power business units. The Industrial Equipment Division includes the Company's vocational truck business and other industrial operations, such as excavators, vacuum trucks, street sweepers and snow removal equipment. Its products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. The Company operates over 29 plants in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

RUSH ENTERPRISES INC (RUSHA) is a mid-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Rush Enterprises, Inc. is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird and Dennis Eagle. Through its network of Rush Truck Centers, the Company provides one-stop service for the needs of its commercial vehicle customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. It operates over 125 franchised Rush Truck Centers in 23 states. It also owns and operates over 14 international dealership locations in Ontario. It provides aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, and chrome accessories and tires.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.