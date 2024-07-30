Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 7/30/2024

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

TEREX CORP (TEX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Terex Corporation is focused on manufacturing of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. The Company designs, builds and supports products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management, and construction applications. The Company's segments include Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts. The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment and telehandlers. It markets aerial work platform products principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TEREX CORP

KOMATSU LTD (ADR) (KMTUY) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, sale, sales finance of products such as construction machinery. The Company operates in three business segments. Construction Machinery & Vehicle segment provides drilling machinery, loading machinery, land preparation and roadbed machinery, transport machinery, forestry machinery, underground construction machinery, underground mining machinery, environmental recycling machinery, industrial vehicles, cast products and logistics services. Retail Finance segment is engaged in the sales finance business related to construction and mining equipment. Industrial Machinery & Others segment provides forging machines, sheet metal machines, machine tools, temperature control devices, as well as defense-related ammunition and armored vehicles, among others. The Company also provides excimer lasers for other semiconductor exposure equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of KOMATSU LTD (ADR)

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP. (AIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Its segments include Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment supplies consumable permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue and towel, pulp, nonwovens, fiber cement and several other industrial applications. It designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for each section of the paper machine and for every grade of paper. The MC segment also supplies engineered processing belts used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and textile industries. The AEC segment provides engineered, advanced composite structures to customers in the commercial and defense aerospace industries. The AEC segment includes Albany Safran Composites, LLC. AEC also supplies vacuum waste tanks for most Boeing commercial aircraft, as well as the fan case for the GE9X engine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC (DY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dycom Industries, Inc. is a provider of specialty contracting services. The Company supplies telecommunications providers with a portfolio of services, such as program management, planning, engineering and design, aerial, wireless construction, maintenance, and fulfillment services. It provides underground facility locating services for utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It also supplies the expertise, labor, equipment, and tools necessary to provide services to its customers. It provides engineering services to telecommunications providers, such as planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems that extend from the telephone company hub location, or cable operator headend, to a consumers' home or businesses. It provides construction and installation services, including the placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC

TENNANT CO (TNC) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tennant Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions. The Company's products include floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, and asset management solutions. Its products are used in many types of environments, including factories and warehouses, distribution centers, office buildings, public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, and more. The Company markets its offerings under various brands: Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei and Rongen brands as well as private-label brands. The Company has approximately 11 global manufacturing locations and operates in three geographic areas including the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of TENNANT CO

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

