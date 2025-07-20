Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 7/20/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

FASTENAL CO (FAST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fastenal Company is engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is a distributor of threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, as well as miscellaneous supplies and hardware, such as pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire rope, struts, rivets, and related accessories. Its business tools include Fastenal Managed Inventory (FMI), Bin stock (FASTStock and FASTBin) and Industrial vending (FASTVend). The Company also invests in digital solutions that aim to deliver value for its customers, leverage local inventory for same-day solutions, and provide service. It serves general and commercial contractors in non-residential end markets as well as farmers, truckers, railroads, oil exploration companies, oil production and refinement companies, mining companies, federal, state, and local governmental entities, schools, and certain retail trades.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ALAMO GROUP INC (ALG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alamo Group Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing, distributing and providing equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Its segments include the Vegetation Management Division and Industrial Equipment Division. The Vegetation Management Division includes Forges Gorce, Alamo Industrial equipment, Tiger equipment, Morbark, mowing and forestry/tree care operations, among others. The Industrial Equipment Division includes the Companys vocational truck business and other industrial operations such as excavators, vacuum trucks, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, and the Royal Truck business. Its products include truck and tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements, forestry equipment and related after-market parts and services. It has business operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP (AIN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Textiles - Non Apparel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Albany International Corp. is a developer and manufacturer of engineered components. It is engaged in advanced textiles and materials processing, specializing in designing and manufacturing high-performance engineered fabrics and composite components and assemblies that serve industries, such as paper, industrial manufacturing, and aerospace. Its Machine Clothing segment is a producer of custom-designed fabrics and high-speed process belts critical in the manufacture of all grades of paper products characterized primarily as paper machine clothing. The segment supplies highly engineered consumable permeable, and impermeable belts. Its Albany Engineered Composites segment provides composite technology solutions and is a manufacturer of engineered components, structures and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications. The segment provides highly engineered, advanced composite structures and assembly solutions to customers and platforms in the commercial and defense markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC (LSTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Landstar System, Inc. is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering transportation services to a range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. It operates through two segments. The Transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services of the Company include truckload, less-than-truckload and other truck transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, cold chain/temperature-controlled, United States (U.S)-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment provides risk and claims management services to certain Landstars Operating Subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

KFORCE INC (KFRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and other professional staffing services. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including systems/applications architecture and development (mobility and/or Web); data management and analytics; cloud architecture and engineering; business and artificial intelligence (AI); machine learning; project and program management, and network architecture and security. The FA segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including traditional finance and accounting roles, such as: financial planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; general accounting; transactional accounting; business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. The FA segment primarily provides services to the financial services, business services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

