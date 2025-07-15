Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 7/15/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORP (FSS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Federal Signal Corporation is a global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. Its segments include Environmental Solutions Group (Environmental Solutions) and Safety and Security Systems Group (Safety and Security Systems). The Environmental Solutions segment manufactures and supplies a full range of street sweepers, sewer cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, safe-digging trucks, high-performance water blasting equipment, road-marking and line-removal equipment, dump truck bodies, trailers, metal extraction support equipment, and multipurpose maintenance vehicles. The Safety and Security Systems segment manufactures and supplies systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. Its brands include Jetstream, Blasters, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC (ESE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ESCO Technologies Inc. provides engineered products and solutions. The Company manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, navy, space, and industrial customers. Its segments include Aerospace & Defense (A&D), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Test & Measurement (Test). The A&D segment primarily designs and manufactures specialty filtration, fluid control and naval products, including hydraulic filter elements, fluid control devices, and precision-tolerance machined components. USG is engaged in the development, manufacture and delivery of diagnostic testing and data management solutions that enable electric power grid operators to assess the integrity of high-voltage power delivery equipment. Test segment designs and manufactures products and systems to measure and control RF and acoustic energy for research and development, regulatory compliance, and medical and security applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC (DY) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dycom Industries, Inc. is a provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, it provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. It supplies the expertise, labor, equipment, and tools necessary to provide services to its customers. The Company provides engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems that extend from the telephone company hub location, or cable operator headend, to a consumers home or business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

TITAN INTERNATIONAL INC (TWI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Titan International, Inc. is a global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The Company's segments include agricultural, earthmoving/construction and consumer. Its agricultural wheels, tires, and components are manufactured for use on various agricultural equipment. The earthmoving/construction segment manufactures wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various types of OTR earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment, including skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, and others. The consumer segment manufactures bias truck tires in Latin America and light truck tires in Russia. It also offers select products for ATVs, side-by-sides, rock climbers, turf, and lawn and garden. This segment also includes custom rubber stock mixing sales to a variety of OEMs in tangential industries. It manufactures and sells certain tires under the Goodyear Farm Tire, Titan Tire, Carlstar and Voltyre-Prom Tire brands.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The Company's segments include AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products and BASX. Its AAON Oklahoma segment engineers, manufactures and sells semi-custom and custom HVAC systems, designs and manufactures controls solutions, and sells aftermarket parts to customers through retail part stores and online. The Company's AAON Coil Products segment engineers and manufactures a selection of its semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems as well as a variety of heating and cooling coils to be used in HVAC systems. Its BASX segment engineers, manufactures, and sells an array of custom, high-performance cooling solutions for hyperscale data center market, ventilation solutions for cleanroom environments in the bio-pharmaceutical, semiconductor, medical and agriculture markets, and highly custom, air handlers and modular solutions for a vast array of markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

