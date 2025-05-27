Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/27/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

GRACO INC (GGG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Graco Inc. is a multinational manufacturing company. The Company supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. Its segments include Contractor, Industrial and Expansion Markets. The Contractor segment markets sprayers and equipment that apply paint to walls and other structures, texture to walls and ceilings, insulation to building walls and other items, highly viscous coatings to roofs, and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields and floors. The Industrial segment includes its industrial and powder divisions. The Industrial segment markets equipment and solutions for moving and applying paints, powder coatings, sealants, adhesives and other fluids. The Expansion Markets segment includes environmental, semiconductor, high-pressure valves and electric motors businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

FASTENAL CO (FAST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fastenal Company is engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is a distributor of threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, as well as miscellaneous supplies and hardware, such as pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire rope, struts, rivets, and related accessories. Its business tools include Fastenal Managed Inventory (FMI), Bin stock (FASTStock and FASTBin) and Industrial vending (FASTVend). The Company also invests in digital solutions that aim to deliver value for its customers, leverage local inventory for same-day solutions, and provide service. It serves general and commercial contractors in non-residential end markets as well as farmers, truckers, railroads, oil exploration companies, oil production and refinement companies, mining companies, federal, state, and local governmental entities, schools, and certain retail trades.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

FTI CONSULTING INC (FCN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory company. The CompanyGs segment includes Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients; Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, government entities and other interested parties with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes; Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyzes of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings and strategic decision-making and public policy debates; Technology segment provides companies, law firms, private equity firms and government entities with a portfolio of digital insights and risk management consulting and data services, and Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The Company's segments include AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products and BASX. Its AAON Oklahoma segment engineers, manufactures and sells semi-custom and custom HVAC systems, designs and manufactures controls solutions, and sells aftermarket parts to customers through retail part stores and online. The Company's AAON Coil Products segment engineers and manufactures a selection of its semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems as well as a variety of heating and cooling coils to be used in HVAC systems. Its BASX segment engineers, manufactures, and sells an array of custom, high-performance cooling solutions for hyperscale data center market, ventilation solutions for cleanroom environments in the bio-pharmaceutical, semiconductor, medical and agriculture markets, and highly custom, air handlers and modular solutions for a vast array of markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC (WCC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electronic Instr. & Controls industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: WESCO International, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. The Company's segments include Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS) and Utility & Broadband Solutions (UBS). EES segment supplies a range of products and solutions primarily to construction, industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers. EES product portfolio includes a range of electrical equipment and supplies, automation and connected devices, and others. CSS segment specializes in data center, network infrastructure and security solutions. In the security business, CSS offers on premise, cloud or hybrid comprehensive solutions for video surveillance, fire and intrusion detection, and others. UBS segment provides products and services to investor-owned utilities, public power companies, including municipalities, as well as global service providers, wireless providers, broadband operators and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: FAIL SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

