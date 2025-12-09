Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/9/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WATSCO INC (WSO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watsco, Inc. is a distributor of heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company sells products to the commercial refrigeration market, which include condensing units, compressors, evaporators, valves, refrigerants, walk-in coolers, and ice machines for industrial and commercial applications. Additionally, it sells a variety of non-equipment products including parts, ductwork, air movement products, insulation, tools, installation supplies, thermostats, and air quality products. The Company distributes products manufactured by Flexible Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Smiths Group plc, Resideo Technologies, Inc., Southwark Metal Mfg. Co., Johns Manville, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., and Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

KFORCE INC (KFRC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kforce Inc. is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and other professional staffing services. The Company operates through two segments: Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including systems/applications architecture and development (mobility and/or Web); data management and analytics; cloud architecture and engineering; business and artificial intelligence (AI); machine learning; project and program management, and network architecture and security. The FA segment provides talent solutions to its clients in areas, including traditional finance and accounting roles, such as: financial planning and analysis; business intelligence analysis; general accounting; transactional accounting; business and cost analysis, and taxation and treasury. The FA segment primarily provides services to the financial services, business services, healthcare and manufacturing sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

COPART INC (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The Company provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles over the internet through the Companys Virtual Bidding Third Generation (VB3) internet auction-style sales technology. The Company sells principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, exporters, and directly to the general public. Vehicle sellers consist primarily of insurance companies, but also include dealers, individuals, charities, rental, banks, finance companies, and fleet operators. It operates more than 200 locations in 11 countries and has more than 175,000 vehicles up for auction every day. The Company operates in United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Finland, Oman, the Republic of Ireland, and Bahrain. It operates both as an agent and on a principal basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

DONALDSON COMPANY INC (DCI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Donaldson Company, Inc. specializes in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a range of industries and advanced markets. The Company's segments include Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Life Sciences. Mobile Solutions segment is organized based on a combination of customers and products and consists of the off-road, on-road and aftermarket business units. Its products consist of replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications and filtration housings for new equipment production and systems related to exhaust and emissions. Industrial Solutions segment is organized based on product type and consists of industrial air filtration, industrial gasses, industrial hydraulics, power generation and aerospace and defense products. Life Sciences segment is organized by end market and consists of the bioprocessing equipment and consumables, food and beverage, vehicle electrification and medical device, microelectronics and disk drive markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

FASTENAL CO (FAST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Fastenal Company is engaged in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is a distributor of threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, as well as miscellaneous supplies and hardware, such as pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire rope, struts, rivets, and related accessories. Its business tools include Fastenal Managed Inventory (FMI), Bin stock (FASTStock and FASTBin) and Industrial vending (FASTVend). The Company also invests in digital solutions that aim to deliver value for its customers, leverage local inventory for same-day solutions, and provide service. It serves general and commercial contractors in non-residential end markets as well as farmers, truckers, railroads, oil exploration companies, oil production and refinement companies, mining companies, federal, state, and local governmental entities, schools, and certain retail trades.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

