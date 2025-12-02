Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/2/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC (VMI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valmont Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of products and services for the infrastructure and agricultural markets. The Company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, solar, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, along with coatings services to protect metal products. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of five primary product lines: Utility; Lighting and Transportation (L&T); Coatings; Telecommunications, and Solar. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. The Company manufactures and distributes center pivot and lateral move irrigation equipment, along with service parts under its Valley brand.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC (WTS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a supplier of differentiated solutions, systems and products that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets. The Company's products and solutions include Residential & commercial flow control and protection products that include backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, leak detection and others; Heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) & gas includes commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters and custom heat and hot water solutions, hydronic and electric heating systems, hydronic pump groups, and flexible stainless-steel connectors; Drainage & water re-use includes drainage products and engineered rainwater harvesting solutions; and Water quality products include point-of-use and point-of-entry water filtration, monitoring, conditioning and scale prevention systems.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

WOODWARD INC (WWD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. The Companys segments include Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel controls and airframe solutions for commercial, defense, business and general aviation. It offers aircraft engine controls, actuation and control systems, flight deck controls, and space and defense solutions. Its aircraft engine controls include fuel control systems, fuel injection and ignition systems, engine actuation systems, and air management. Its actuation and control systems include electromechanical actuation, hydraulic actuation, precision motors, and thrust reverser actuation systems. Its Industrial segment offers control solutions for reliable and clean power generation and control solutions for critical equipment in a decarbonized world. Its products include easYgen-3000XT and Aeroderivative Gas Turbine Gas Fuel Valves.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

SNAP-ON INC (SNA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Snap-on Incorporated is a manufacturer and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions. The Company's Commercial and Industrial Group segment serves a range of industrial and commercial customers worldwide, including customers in the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation and technical education market segments, through direct and distributor channels. Its Snap-on Tools Group segment consists of operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through the Companys mobile tool distribution channel. Its Repair Systems and Information Group segment consists of business operations serving other professional vehicle repair customers worldwide, owners and managers of independent repair shops and original equipment manufacturer dealerships, through direct and distributor channels. Its Financial Services segment consists of the business operations of its finance subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

COPART INC (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The Company provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles over the internet through the Companys Virtual Bidding Third Generation (VB3) internet auction-style sales technology. The Company sells principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, exporters, and directly to the general public. Vehicle sellers consist primarily of insurance companies, but also include dealers, individuals, charities, rental, banks, finance companies, and fleet operators. It operates more than 200 locations in 11 countries and has more than 175,000 vehicles up for auction every day. The Company operates in United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Finland, Oman, the Republic of Ireland, and Bahrain. It operates both as an agent and on a principal basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

