Validea's Top Industrial Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/16/2025

The following are the top rated Industrial stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

KOMATSU LTD (ADR) (KMTUY) is a large-cap value stock in the Constr. & Agric. Machinery industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 100% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Komatsu Ltd is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, sale, sales finance of products such as construction machinery. The Company operates in three business segments. Construction Machinery & Vehicle segment provides drilling machinery, loading machinery, land preparation and roadbed machinery, transport machinery, forestry machinery, underground construction machinery, underground mining machinery, environmental recycling machinery, industrial vehicles, cast products and logistics services. Retail Finance segment is engaged in the sales finance business related to construction and mining equipment. Industrial Machinery & Others segment engages in the provision of forging machinery, sheet metal machinery, machine tools, defense-related equipment, temperature control equipment, and optical machinery.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

COPART INC (CPRT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Copart, Inc. is a provider of online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. The Company provides vehicle sellers with a full range of services to process and sell vehicles over the internet through the Companys Virtual Bidding Third Generation (VB3) internet auction-style sales technology. The Company sells principally to licensed vehicle dismantlers, rebuilders, repair licensees, used vehicle dealers, exporters, and directly to the general public. Vehicle sellers consist primarily of insurance companies, but also include dealers, individuals, charities, rental, banks, finance companies, and fleet operators. It operates more than 200 locations in 11 countries and has more than 175,000 vehicles up for auction every day. The Company operates in United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, Finland, Oman, the Republic of Ireland, and Bahrain. It operates both as an agent and on a principal basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO INC (SSD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Iron & Steel industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and manufactures structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. Its wood construction products include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and fiber reinforcing materials. Its products for wood construction are used in light-frame building applications and include connectors, truss plates, screw fastening systems, fasteners and prefabricated lateral-force resisting systems. The Companys concrete construction products are used in concrete, masonry and steel building applications and include adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products used for protecting and strengthening structures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC (LSTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Landstar System, Inc. is a technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering transportation services to a range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. It operates through two segments. The Transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services of the Company include truckload, less-than-truckload and other truck transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, cold chain/temperature-controlled, United States (U.S)-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment provides risk and claims management services to certain Landstars Operating Subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

AAON INC (AAON) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AAON, Inc. provides heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for commercial, industrial and data center indoor environments. The Company's segments include AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products and BASX. Its AAON Oklahoma segment engineers, manufactures and sells semi-custom and custom HVAC systems, designs and manufactures controls solutions, and sells aftermarket parts to customers through retail part stores and online. The Company's AAON Coil Products segment engineers and manufactures a selection of its semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems as well as a variety of heating and cooling coils to be used in HVAC systems. Its BASX segment engineers, manufactures, and sells an array of custom, high-performance cooling solutions for hyperscale data center market, ventilation solutions for cleanroom environments in the bio-pharmaceutical, semiconductor, medical and agriculture markets, and highly custom, air handlers and modular solutions for a vast array of markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

