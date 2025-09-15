Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 9/15/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC (ZBH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company. Its segments include Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; biologics, sports medicine, extremities and trauma (S.E.T.) products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic (CMFT) products; surgical products; and a suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Its knee brands include the Persona Knee, NexGen Knee Implants, Vanguard Knee, and Oxford Partial Knee. Its hip brands include the Taperloc Hip System, Avenir Complete Hip System, Arcos Modular Hip System, and G7 Acetabular System. Its S.E.T. product category includes sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC

ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC (ACHC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. is a provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. It provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics. Its acute inpatient psychiatric facilities provide a high level of care in order to stabilize patients that are either a threat to themselves or to others. Its specialty treatment facilities include residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities. Its comprehensive treatment centers specialize in providing medication-assisted treatment in an outpatient setting. Its residential treatment centers treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting. The facilities balance therapy activities with social, academic and other activities. It operates a network of 262 behavioral healthcare facilities with over 11,850 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY INC

ASTRAZENECA PLC (ADR) (AZN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AstraZeneca PLC is a United Kingdom-based science-led biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The Company operates across therapy areas, including Oncology; Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM); Respiratory and Immunology (R&I); Vaccines and Immune Therapies (V&I), and Rare Disease. In the Oncology area, its key products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Calquence, Lynparza, and Enhertu. The key products of CVRM area include Farxiga/Forxiga, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, and Lokelma. In the R&I area, the key products are Symbicort, Fasenra, Breztri/Trixeo, and Tezspire. In the V&I Therapies area, the products are Beyfortus and FluMist. The products in the Rare Disease area are Ultomiris, Soliris, Strensiq, and Koselugo. It has about 191 projects in its development pipeline, including 19 new molecular entities (NMEs) in the late-stage pipeline. The Company distributes its products in over 125 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ASTRAZENECA PLC (ADR)

ICON PLC (ICLR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ICON Public Limited Company is a healthcare intelligence and clinical research organization. The Company is engaged in providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organizations. It offers a range of specialized services to assist pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies to bring new drugs and devices to market faster. The Company's services include clinical research services, commercial positioning, consulting, early phase, strategic solutions, laboratories, language services, medical imaging, real world intelligence, site and patient solutions, COVID-19 clinical operation and decentralized and hybrid clinical solutions. It also provides its full range of clinical, consulting and commercial services across several sectors, which include biosimilars, biotechnology, government and public health solutions, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ICON PLC

MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC (MEDP) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies in the development and execution of clinical trials. The Companys drug development services focus on full-service Phase I-IV clinical development services and include development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support. The Company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. The Companys operations are principally based in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of MEDPACE HOLDINGS INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

