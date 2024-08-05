Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 8/5/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

STEVANATO GROUP SPA (STVN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stevanato Group SpA is an Italy-based manufacturer and distributor engaged in two segments: Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions and Engineering, including the production and distribution of drug containment solutions, drug delivery systems, and diagnostic solutions in the pharmaceutical industry. The Company delivers products, processes, and services across all stages of drug developments, including pre-clinical, clinical, and commercialization. Its Engineering segment includes the equipment and technologies developed and provided to support the end-to-end pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic manufacturing processes. The Company operates locally, in Europe, and globally, including Brazil, China, Mexico, and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STEVANATO GROUP SPA

STRYKER CORP (SYK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is a medical technology company. It offers products and services in Medical and Surgical, Neurotechnology, Orthopedics and Spine that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates through two segments: MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopedics and Spine. Its products include surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products; clinical communication and workflow solutions; neurosurgical and neurovascular devices; implants used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries; Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted technology; spinal devices; as well as other products used in a variety of medical specialties. It also develops neurointerventional devices for the treatment of intracranial aneurysms. It offers Fortress, a modular wall system for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. It also specializes in soft tissue fixation products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of STRYKER CORP

HCA HEALTHCARE INC (HCA) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company. The Company owns, manages or operates hospitals, freestanding surgery centers, freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities. It also operates outpatient health care facilities, which include freestanding ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, physician practices and other facilities. It operates about 186 hospitals, comprised of 178 general, acute care hospitals, six behavioral hospitals and two rehabilitation hospitals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of HCA HEALTHCARE INC

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

