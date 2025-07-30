Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/30/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to its Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and Federal Employee Program (FEP) members. The Health Benefits segment also offers health products on a full-risk basis. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy services business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to its affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. The Carelon Services segment integrates physical, behavioral, pharmacy, and social services by offering an array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers through its Carelon Health and Carelon Insights businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: NEUTRAL EQUITY/ASSETS RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

UFP TECHNOLOGIES INC (UFPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: UFP Technologies, Inc. is a designer and custom manufacturer of solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other engineered custom products. The Companys single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices and packaging for minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, wound care, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implants. Its manufacturing operations consist primarily of cutting, routing, compression and injection molding, vacuum-forming, micro-molding, thermoforming, laminating, radio frequency and impulse welding, and assembling. It also engineers components for automotive use in interior trim and structural applications. These components are produced using a compression molding process to create functional composites consisting of various materials such as polypropylene/fiberglass panels, nonwovens, and fabrics. It also develops and manufactures precision thermo-formed and heat-sealed polymer components.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

STERIS PLC (STE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: STERIS Plc is a provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. Its segments include Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST), and Life Sciences. Its Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites. AST segment supports medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a global network of contract sterilization and laboratory testing facilities, and integrated sterilization equipment and control systems. Its Life Sciences segment provides a comprehensive offering of products and services designed to support biopharmaceutical and medical device research and manufacturing facilities, in particular those focused on aseptic manufacturing. Its portfolio includes a full suite of consumable products, equipment maintenance, specialty services, and capital equipment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAEMONETICS CORP (HAE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haemonetics Corporation is a global healthcare company. The Company is engaged in providing a suite of medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. The Companys technology addresses various medical markets, including blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. The Companys Plasma segment includes plasma collection devices and disposables, donor management software and supporting software solutions sold to plasma customers. Its Blood Center segment manufactures and provides customers with its full line of apheresis solutions for automated blood collection. The Companys Hospital segment consists of Interventional Technologies, which includes Vascular Closure, Sensor Guided Technologies and Esophageal Protection products, and Blood Management Technologies, which includes Hemostasis Management, Cell Salvage and Transfusion Management products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HCA HEALTHCARE INC (HCA) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HCA Healthcare, Inc. is a health care services company. It owns, manages or operates hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), freestanding emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, hospices, and various other facilities. Its general, acute care hospitals provide a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services. Its behavioral hospitals provide a full range of mental health care services through inpatient, partial hospitalization and outpatient settings. It operates approximately 190 hospitals and 2,400 ambulatory sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers and physician clinics, in 20 states and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

