Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 7/14/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AVANTOR INC (AVTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avantor, Inc. is a life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. The Companys segments include Laboratory Solutions and Bioscience Production. Within its segments, it sells materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation and services and specialty procurement to customers in the biopharma and healthcare, education and government and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. Materials and consumables include ultra-high purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, highly specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, and others. Equipment and instrumentation include filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, and others. Services and specialty procurement include onsite lab and production, equipment, procurement and sourcing and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a small-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based global provider of energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical medical treatment solutions. Company's products and solutions are primarily designed to address three energy-based treatment categories comprised of: face and body contouring; medical aesthetics; and womens health. The Company have developed and commercialized products utilizing medically-accepted RF energy technology, which can penetrate deep into the subdermal fat, allowing adipose tissue remodeling. It's RF energy-based proprietary technologies - Radio Frequency Assisted Lipolysis (RFAL), Deep Subdermal Fractional RF, Simultaneous Fat Destruction and Skin Tightening and Deep Heating Collagen Remodeling for skin and human natural openings- represent a paradigm shift in the minimally-invasive aesthetic solutions market. These technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty tissue in a variety of procedures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: BONUS PASS

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC (NBIX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its diverse portfolio includes the United States Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntingtons disease, endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as a robust pipeline, including multiple compounds in mid-to late-phase clinical development across its core therapeutic areas. Its commercial products include INGREZZA, ALKINDI, EFMODY, Orilissa, and Oriahnn. INGREZZA is marketed as DYSVAL (valbenazine) in Japan and REMLEAS (valbenazine) in other select Asian markets, where Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation retains commercialization rights. ALKINDI is marketed as ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) in the United States, where Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. retains commercialization rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

