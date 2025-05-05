Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/5/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

AVANTOR INC (AVTR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avantor, Inc. is a life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. The CompanyGs segments include Laboratory Solutions and Bioscience Production. Within its segments, it sells materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation and services and specialty procurement to customers in the biopharma and healthcare, education and government and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. Materials and consumables include ultra-high purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, highly specialized formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, and others. Equipment and instrumentation include filtration systems, virus inactivation systems, incubators, analytical instruments, and others. Services and specialty procurement include onsite lab and production, equipment, procurement and sourcing and biopharmaceutical material scale-up and development services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of AVANTOR INC

AVTR Guru Analysis

AVTR Fundamental Analysis

DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR) (RDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dr. ReddyGs Laboratories Limited is an India-based pharmaceutical company. Its products and services are spread across its core businesses of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generics, branded generics, biosimilars and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products. It works in the areas of gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Its segments consist of Global Generics; Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of the Company's business of manufacturing and marketing prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics). The Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients segment consists of the Company's business of manufacturing and marketing APIs and intermediates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR)

RDY Guru Analysis

RDY Fundamental Analysis

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC (ZBH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company. Its segments include Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; biologics, sports medicine, extremities and trauma (S.E.T.) products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic (CMFT) products; surgical products; and a suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Its knee brands include the Persona Knee, NexGen Knee Implants, Vanguard Knee, and Oxford Partial Knee. Its hip brands include the Taperloc Hip System, Avenir Complete Hip System, Arcos Modular Hip System, and G7 Acetabular System. Its S.E.T. product category includes sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC

ZBH Guru Analysis

ZBH Fundamental Analysis

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC (UHS) is a large-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Health Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates, through its subsidiaries, including its management company. It is engaged in owning and operating acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. Its segments include acute care hospital services, behavioral health care services, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 359 inpatient facilities, and 60 outpatient and other facilities located in 39 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. It provides services, which include general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services. It also provides capital resources, as well as a variety of management services to its facilities, including information services, finance and control systems, physician recruitment services, and public relations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS YIELD ADJUSTED P/E TO GROWTH (PEG) RATIO: PASS EARNINGS PER SHARE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC

UHS Guru Analysis

UHS Fundamental Analysis

ENSIGN GROUP INC (ENSG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Ensign Group, Inc. is a holding company with independent subsidiaries that provide skilled nursing, senior living and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary businesses (including mobile diagnostics and medical transportation). Its segments include Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. Skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. Standard Bearer segment consists of select properties owned by the Company through its real estate investment trust and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operations, including its own operating subsidiaries and third-party operators. It offers services at 312 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. It also acquires, leases and owns healthcare real estate to service the post-acute care continuum through acquisition and investment opportunities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ENSIGN GROUP INC

ENSG Guru Analysis

ENSG Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.