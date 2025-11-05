Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/5/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NOVO NORDISK A/S (ADR) (NVO) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company engaged in diabetes care. The Company is also engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The Company operates through two business segments: diabetes and obesity care, and biopharmaceuticals. The Company's diabetes and obesity care segment covers insulin, GLP-1, other protein-related products, such as glucagon, protein-related delivery systems and needles, and oral anti-diabetic drugs. The Company's biopharmaceuticals segment covers the therapy areas of hemophilia care, growth hormone therapy and hormone replacement therapy. The Company also offers Saxenda product to treat obesity. It offers a range of products, including NovoLog/NovoRapid; NovoLog Mix/NovoMix; Prandin/NovoNorm; NovoSeven; Norditropin, and Vagifem. As of December 31, 2016, it marketed its products in over 180 countries. Its regional structure consists of two commercial units: North America and International Operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NOVO NORDISK A/S (ADR)

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC (ZBH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; CMFT; surgical products; and a suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence. Its segments include Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Its knee brands include the Persona Knee, NexGen Knee Implants, Vanguard Knee and Oxford Partial Knee. Its hip brands include the Taperloc Hip System, Avenir Complete Hip System, Arcos Modular Hip System and G7 Acetabular System. It also focused on a suite of orthopedic robotics, enabling solutions and analytics to address the needs of surgeons pre-, intra- and post-operatively. Its portfolio features imageless robotics through its ROSA Robotics platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABT) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company. The Companys principal business is the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of healthcare products. Its segments include Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. Established Pharmaceutical Products segment is engaged in the international sales of a broad line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. Diagnostic Products segment is involved in the worldwide sales of diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories and alternate-care testing sites. Nutritional Products segment is engaged in the worldwide sales of a broad line of adult and pediatric nutritional products. Medical Devices segment is involved in the worldwide sales of rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, structural heart, neuromodulation and diabetes care products. It serves people in more than 160 countries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ABBOTT LABORATORIES

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION (ADUS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Addus HomeCare Corporation is engaged in providing home care services. Its segments include Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, to persons who are at increased risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled. The services it provides include assistance with bathing, grooming, feeding and dressing, medication reminders and others. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and related services for their families. The Hospice services it provides include palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker services and bereavement counseling. Its Home Health segment provides services that are medical in nature to individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after hospitalization and includes skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

