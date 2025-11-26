Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 11/26/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC (NBIX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its diverse portfolio includes the United States Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntingtons disease, endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as a robust pipeline, including multiple compounds in mid-to late-phase clinical development across its core therapeutic areas. Its commercial products include INGREZZA, ALKINDI, EFMODY, Orilissa, and Oriahnn. INGREZZA is marketed as DYSVAL (valbenazine) in Japan and REMLEAS (valbenazine) in other select Asian markets, where Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation retains commercialization rights. ALKINDI is marketed as ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) in the United States, where Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. retains commercialization rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES INC

NBIX Guru Analysis

NBIX Fundamental Analysis

Peter Lynch Portfolio

Top Peter Lynch Stocks

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.