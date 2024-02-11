Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 2/11/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC (MTD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 89% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company manufactures a variety of precision instruments and provides value-added services to its customers. Its principal products and services include laboratory instruments, industrial instruments, and retail weighing solutions. It has a variety of precision laboratory instruments for sample preparation, synthesis, analytical bench top, material characterization, and in-line measurement. Its laboratory instrument portfolio includes laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, including real time analytics, titrators, pH meters, and other instruments. It manufactures numerous industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, and offers software solutions for the pharmaceutical, chemical, food, discrete manufacturing, and other industries. It offers networked scales and software, which can integrate backroom, counter, self-service, and checkout functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: PASS EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

IDEXX LABORATORIES, INC. (IDXX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Fish/Livestock industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Warren Buffett is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It also offers human medical point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics. Its segments include Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water quality products (Water), and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD). The CAG segment provides products and services for veterinarians and the biomedical research community, primarily related to diagnostics and information management. The Water segment provides testing solutions for the detection and quantification of various microbiological parameters in water. The LPD segment provides diagnostic tests, services, and related instrumentation that are used to manage the health status of livestock and poultry. The Company has sales offices outside the United States in all regions, including Africa, Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS PREDICTABILITY: PASS DEBT SERVICE: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: FAIL RETURN ON TOTAL CAPITAL: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: PASS USE OF RETAINED EARNINGS: PASS SHARE REPURCHASE: PASS INITIAL RATE OF RETURN: FAIL EXPECTED RETURN: PASS

About Warren Buffett: Warren Buffett is considered by many to be the greatest investor of all time. As the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Buffett has consistently outperformed the S&P 500 for decades, and in the process has become one of the world's richest men. (Forbes puts his net worth at $37 billion.) Despite his fortune, Buffett is known for living a modest lifestyle, by billionaire standards. His primary residence remains the gray stucco Nebraska home he purchased for $31,500 nearly 50 years ago, according to Forbes, and his folksy Midwestern manner and penchant for simple pleasures -- a cherry Coke, a good burger, and a good book are all near the top of the list -- have been well-documented.

