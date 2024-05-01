Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 5/1/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

ENSIGN GROUP INC (ENSG) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Ensign Group, Inc. is a holding company, with independent subsidiaries that provide skilled nursing, senior living and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary businesses (including mobile diagnostics and medical transportation). Its segments include skilled services and Standard Bearer. Skilled services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. Standard Bearer segment consists of select properties owned by the Company through its real estate investment trust and leased to skilled nursing and senior living operations, including its own operating subsidiaries and third-party operators. It offers services at 302 healthcare facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. It also acquires, leases and owns healthcare real estate to service the post-acute care continuum through acquisition and investment opportunities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAEMONETICS CORPORATION (HAE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haemonetics Corporation is a global healthcare company. The Company provides a suite of medical products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses three medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. Its segments include Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. Its Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions that improve the donor experience at plasma collection centers. Its Blood Center segment offers a range of solutions that improve donor collection centers' ability to collect and separate blood components for transfusions. Its Hospital segment provides patient care and has four product lines: hemostasis management, vascular closure, cell salvage, and transfusion management. Its portfolio also includes fiber optic sensor technology in the interventional cardiology market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

