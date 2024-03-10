Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 3/10/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED (VRTX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on investing in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases, with a focus on specialty markets. It has four approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF), and one approved therapy that treats severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). Its pipeline includes clinical-stage programs in CF, SCD, TDT, acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, myotonic dystrophy type 1 and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO, SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). It is developing non-autologous (allogeneic) fully differentiated, stem-cell derived islet cell therapies designed to replace insulin-producing islet cells that are destroyed in people with T1D.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED

ASTRANA HEALTH INC (ASTH) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Astrana Health, Inc., formerly Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., is a healthcare company. The Company provides care coordination services to each constituent of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The Company's Care Enablement segment is an integrated, end-to-end clinical and administrative platform, powered by its technology suite, which provides operational, clinical, financial, technology, management, and strategic services. Its Care Partners segment is focused on building and managing provider networks by partnering with provider partners for coordinated care delivery. Its Care Delivery segment is a data-driven care delivery organization focused on delivering accessible care to all patients. Its care delivery organization includes primary care, multi-specialty care, and ancillary care services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of ASTRANA HEALTH INC

GSK PLC (ADR) (GSK) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: GSK plc is a global biopharma company. The Company's segments include Commercial Operations and Research and Development. It develops cancer medicines for patients, including ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, and multiple myeloma. It has developed monoclonal antibodies to help treat different diseases. Its product areas include vaccines, specialty medicines, and general medicine. It is also focused on addressing the unmet treatment needs of patients with respiratory and inflammatory conditions. Its vaccine portfolio includes more than 20 vaccines that help to protect people from a range of diseases and infections, including meningitis, shingles and flu, among others. Its specialty medicines include medicines for immune-mediated conditions. Its specialty medicines are also engaged in developing medicines for respiratory disease and HIV. Its general medicines include inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, antibiotics, and medicines for skin diseases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of GSK PLC (ADR)

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

