Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/19/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

CHARLES RIVER LBRTRS NTRNTL INC (CRL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is a full service, non-clinical contract research company. The Company provides research models required in research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. The Company operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment includes the research models, research model services, and research and cells solutions businesses. The DSA segment provides regulated and non-regulated DSA services to support the research, development, and regulatory-required safety testing of potential new drugs, including therapeutic discovery and optimization plus in vitro and in vivo studies, laboratory support services, and strategic non-clinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing segment includes Microbial Solutions and Biologics Solutions (Biologics).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of CHARLES RIVER LBRTRS NTRNTL INC

IRADIMED CORP (IRMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. Its MRidium 3860+ MRI Compatible IV infusion pump system provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor with non-ferrous parts and other special features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV medications or fluids during various MRI procedures. Its IRadimed 3880 MRI Compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other features to monitor a patient's vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The Company sells its products primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gausses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of IRADIMED CORP

NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NBIX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with under-addressed neurological, neuroendocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its diverse portfolio includes the United States Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments for tardive dyskinesia, chorea associated with Huntington's disease, endometriosis and uterine fibroids, as well as a robust pipeline, including multiple compounds in mid-to late-phase clinical development across its core therapeutic areas. Its commercial products include INGREZZA, ALKINDI, EFMODY, Orilissa and Oriahnn. INGREZZA is marketed as DYSVAL (valbenazine) in Japan and REMLEAS (valbenazine) in other select Asian markets, where Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation retains commercialization rights. ALKINDI is marketed as ALKINDI SPRINKLE (hydrocortisone) in the United States, where Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. retains commercialization rights.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

Detailed Analysis of NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

