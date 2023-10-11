Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 10/11/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

DANAHER CORPORATION (DHR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The Company's segments include Biotechnology, which includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables and services; Life Sciences segment, which offers a range of instruments and consumables that are primarily used by customers to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites, and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies, and test and manufacture new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics segment that offers clinical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physicians' offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease, and Environmental & Applied Solutions segment, which offers products and services that help protect precious resources and keep global food and water supplies safe.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC (TMO) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is engaged in serving science. The Company's Life Sciences Solutions segment provides a portfolio of reagents, instruments and consumables used in biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infection and disease. The Analytical Instruments segment provides an offering of instruments and the supporting consumables, software and services that are used for a range of applications. The Specialty Diagnostics segment offers a range of diagnostic test kits, reagents, culture media, instruments, and associated products to serve customers in healthcare, clinical, pharmaceutical, industrial and food safety laboratories. The Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services segment offers virtually everything needed for the laboratory. Its brands include Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, and others. It also provides regulatory-grade, real-world evidence for approved medical treatments and therapies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

ASTRAZENECA PLC (ADR) (AZN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AstraZeneca PLC is a science-led biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in oncology, rare diseases, and biopharmaceuticals, including cardiovascular, renal & metabolism, and respiratory and immunology. Its pipeline forms a portfolio of investigational therapies in various stages of clinical development and includes the Alexion Rare Disease portfolio comprising approximately 178 projects. Its key marketed oncology products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Zoladex, Faslodex and others. Its rare diseases products include Soliris, Ultomiris, Strensiq and Kanuma. Its BioPharmaceuticals products include Farxiga, Lokelma, Crestor, Breztri and others. Its geographical segments include United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the Americas and Asia, Africa and Australasia. It is also focused on discovering, developing, and manufacturing of T-cell receptor therapies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: FAIL SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED (VRTX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 74% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Its pipeline includes mid- and late-stage clinical programs in sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and earlier-stage programs in diseases such as muscular dystrophies. Its marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). The Company has a pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type 1 diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP (IART) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT). The CSS segment consists of technologies and instrumentation used for a range of specialties, such as neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. The CSS segment consists of a portfolio of brands, such as Codman, DuraGen, DuraSeal, CUSA, Mayfield and Bactiseal. Its product offering includes CereLink in the Unites States and Europe. The Company's TT segment focuses on three areas, which include complex wound surgery, surgical reconstruction and peripheral nerve repair. TT's regenerative platform includes multiple brands, such as Integra Dermal Matrices, AmnioExcel, SurgiMend, MicroMatrix and NeuraGen. The Company's manufacturing and research facilities are located in California, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Utah, France, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

