Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 1/1/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP (IART) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company operates through two segments: Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT). The CSS segment consists of technologies and instrumentation used for a range of specialties, such as neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. The CSS segment consists of a portfolio of brands, such as Codman, DuraGen, DuraSeal, CUSA, Mayfield and Bactiseal. Its product offering includes CereLink in the Unites States and Europe. The Company's TT segment focuses on three areas, which include complex wound surgery, surgical reconstruction and peripheral nerve repair. TT's regenerative platform includes multiple brands, such as Integra Dermal Matrices, AmnioExcel, SurgiMend, MicroMatrix and NeuraGen. The Company's manufacturing and research facilities are located in California, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Utah, France, Germany, Ireland and Switzerland.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

CENCORA INC (COR) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cencora, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical solutions company centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. The Company is engaged in the delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. It connects manufacturers, providers, pharmacies, and patients to help them navigate the healthcare system from start to finish. In addition to its core distribution services, it offers a portfolio of solutions to improve the health system's business performance, safety, and patient experience. It delivers solutions for veterinarians, livestock producers, ag-retailers, and manufacturers that make a difference in their businesses and the health of animals. Its solutions and services are designed to help every aspect of the animal health business, from supporting animal care and client experience to managing day-to-day operations. It helps pharmacies and other care providers access the full-line and specialty products they need to care for their patients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

HAEMONETICS CORPORATION (HAE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Haemonetics Corporation is a global healthcare company. The Company provides a suite of medical products and solutions for customers to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses three medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite, and hospital transfusion services. Its segments include Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. Its Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions that improve the donor experience at plasma collection centers. Its Blood Center segment offers a range of solutions that improve donor collection centers' ability to collect and separate blood components for transfusions. Its Hospital segment provides patient care and has four product lines: hemostasis management, vascular closure, cell salvage, and transfusion management. Its portfolio also includes fiber optic sensor technology in the interventional cardiology market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

REPLIGEN CORP (RGEN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Peter Lynch is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company, which develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that rises flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The Company's bioprocessing business consist of four franchises, filtration; chromatography; process analytics; and proteins. The Filtration products are used in process development and process scale production. The Chromatography franchise includes products used in downstream purification, development, and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Process Analytics products allow end-users to make in-line absorbance measurements allowing for the determination of protein concentration in filtration, chromatography formulation and fill-finish applications. The Proteins franchise is represented by its Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification of virtually all monoclonal antibody (mAb) based drugs on the market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E/GROWTH RATIO: PASS SALES AND P/E RATIO: NEUTRAL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS FREE CASH FLOW: NEUTRAL NET CASH POSITION: NEUTRAL

About Peter Lynch: Perhaps the greatest mutual fund manager of all-time, Lynch guided Fidelity Investment's Magellan Fund to a 29.2 percent average annual return from 1977 until his retirement in 1990, almost doubling the S&P 500's 15.8 percent yearly return over that time. Lynch's common sense approach and quick wit made him one of the most quoted investors on Wall Street. ("Go for a business that any idiot can run -- because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it," is one of his many pearls of wisdom.) Lynch's bestseller One Up on Wall Street is something of a "stocks for the everyman/everywoman", breaking his approach down into easy-to-understand concepts.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

