Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 5/12/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

RXSIGHT INC (RXST) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company, which is engaged in improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The Company's RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system (RxSight system) is a cataract technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after surgery. The RxSight system includes the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), the RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD), and various accessories. Its LAL is an intraocular lens (IOL) made of photosensitive material that changes shape in response to specific patterns of ultraviolet (UV) light generated by its LDD. It designed its RxSight system to address the shortcomings of competitive IOL technologies and provide a solution that doctors can trust to improve visual outcomes. Its RxSight system helps the surgeon perform a standard cataract procedure to implant the LAL and then uses the LDD to modify the lens with the visual correction needed for the patient's vision outcomes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ARS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (SPRY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing neffy, for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. neffy is a proprietary composition of epinephrine with an absorption enhancer called Intravail, which allows neffy to provide injection-like absorption of epinephrine at a low dose, in a small, administered and nasal spray. Type I allergic reactions are potentially life-threatening hypersensitivity reactions that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and need to be treated immediately to relieve symptoms and prevent further progression.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC (IQV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IQVIA Holdings Inc. is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. The Company's Connected Intelligence delivers insights enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. The Company operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world insights and services to life science clients. Research & Development Solutions primarily serves biopharmaceutical clients, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions provides health care provider (including contract sales) and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical clients and the broader healthcare market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

