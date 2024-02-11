Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 2/11/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

Y-MABS THERAPEUTICS INC (YMAB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic cancer products. The Company's technologies include bispecific antibodies generated using the Y-BiClone platform and the SADA platform. Its product pipeline includes DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk), which targets tumors that express GD2, and one product candidate at the registration-stage, OMBLASTYS (omburtamab), which targets tumors that express B7-H3. DANYELZA is a humanized immunoglobulin G, subtype 1k (IgG1k), monoclonal antibody (mAb) that targets ganglioside GD2, which is expressed in various neuroectoderm-derived tumors and sarcomas. Omburtamab is a novel murine monoclonal antibody designed for compartmental immunotherapy. Omburtamab targets B7-H3, an immune checkpoint molecule that is expressed in tumor cells of several types of cancers, including pediatric CNS/LM from NB.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MIMEDX GROUP INC (MDXG) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MiMedx Group, Inc. is a placental biologics company. The Company is engaged in developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. The Company is focused on addressing unmet clinical needs in the areas of Advanced Wound Care, Surgical Recovery, and osteoarthritis. The Company operates through two segments: Wound and Surgical, and Regenerative Medicine. The Wound and Surgical segment focuses on the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical Recovery markets. Its platform technologies include tissue allografts derived from the human placental membrane, tissue allografts derived from the human umbilical cord, and a particulate extracellular matrix derived from the human placental disc. The Regenerative Medicine segment focuses solely on Regenerative Medicine technologies. The Company's product portfolio and pipeline include EPIFIX, AMNIOFIX, mDHACM, AMNIOBURN, EPICORD and AMNIOCORD, AXIOFILL, and AMNIOEFFECT.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

HEALTHSTREAM, INC. (HSTM) is a small-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HealthStream, Inc. provides platform-delivered workforce solutions for healthcare organizations and healthcare professionals. The Company has two segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. Workforce solutions segment provides subscription-based products, which are used by healthcare organizations to meet a range of their clinical development, talent management, training, certification, engagement, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and additional needs. It offers various courseware, which includes content from healthcare and nursing associations, and other. Provider solutions segment is branded in the marketplace as VerityStream. VerityStream delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for healthcare organizations and providers. The segment serves hospitals and outpatient facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups and other healthcare organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

