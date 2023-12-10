Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 12/10/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC (PNT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. The Company is focused on transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, a pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like actinium-225 (Ac) and lutetium-177 (Lu). Its pipeline consists of late-stage programs in prostate cancer (PNT2002) and neuroendocrine tumors (PNT2003). Its Lu-PNT2002 is a late-stage prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand therapy. Its Lu-PNT2003 is a late-stage somatostatin-targeted radioligand in development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Its PNT2004 is a fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP) targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC

EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC (EYPT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the business of developing and commercializing ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The Company's pipeline leverages its Durasert technology (Durasert) for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including delivery of EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal treatment in Phase II clinical trials. The Company's commercial product, YUTIQ, is a once-every-three-year treatment for chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye that utilizes a non-erodible formulation of Durasert. Its commercial product also includes DEXYCU, which is administered as a single dose directly into the surgical site at the end of ocular surgery and is a long-acting intraocular product for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. Its other products include ILUVIEN, Retisert, and Vitrasert.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EYEPOINT PHARMACEUTICALS INC

RXSIGHT INC (RXST) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. The Company is engaged in improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. Its RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system (RxSight system) is a cataract technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after surgery. It designed its RxSight system to address the shortcomings of competitive IOL technologies and provide a solution that doctors can trust to improve visual outcomes. The RxSight system includes the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), the RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD), and various accessories. Its LAL is an intraocular lens (IOL) made of photosensitive material that changes shape in response to specific patterns of ultraviolet (UV) light generated by its LDD. Its RxSight system helps the surgeon perform a standard cataract procedure to implant the LAL and then uses the LDD to modify the lens with the visual correction needed for the patient's vision outcomes.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RXSIGHT INC

