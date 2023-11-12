Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/12/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

POINT BIOPHARMA GLOBAL INC (PNT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. The Company is focused on transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, a pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like actinium-225 (Ac) and lutetium-177 (Lu). Its pipeline consists of late-stage programs in prostate cancer (PNT2002) and neuroendocrine tumors (PNT2003). Its Lu-PNT2002 is a late-stage prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand therapy. Its Lu-PNT2003 is a late-stage somatostatin-targeted radioligand in development for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Its PNT2004 is a fibroblast activation protein-a (FAP) targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

RADNET INC (RDNT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RadNet, Inc. is a provider of diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The Company operates directly or indirectly through joint ventures with hospitals, 357 centers located in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. It operates through two segments: Imaging Center and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Imaging Center segment provides physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders. Services include magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy and other related procedures. It also provides teleradiology services in the United Kingdom. The AI segment develops and deploys clinical applications to enhance interpretation of medical images and improve patient outcomes with an emphasis on brain, breast, prostate, and pulmonary diagnostics.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

