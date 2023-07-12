Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/12/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HUMANA INC (HUM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Humana Inc. is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through two segments: Insurance and CenterWell. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly through group Medicare accounts. It also includes its contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition (LI-NET), prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits. The Insurance segment also includes products consisting of employer group commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health. The CenterWell segment represents its payor-agnostic healthcare services offerings, including pharmacy dispensing services, provider services, and home services. The Company's subsidiaries include Mid-South Home Health Agency, LLC, Premier Home Health Agency, LLC and Humana Regional Health Plan, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO (BMY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers products for a range of therapeutic classes, which include oncology, immunology, cardiovascular and hematology. Its pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized or small molecule drugs and products produced from biological processes, called biologics. Biologics are administered to patients through injections or by infusion. Its products include Revlimid, Abecma, Eliquis, Opdivo, Orencia, Pomalyst/Imnovid, Sprycel, Yervoy, Abraxane, Empliciti, Reblozyl, Inrebic, Onureg, Zeposia, Camzyos, and Breyanzi. It also has a pipeline of investigational medicines designed to target the common mutations associated with oncogenesis, including repotrectinib. Its products are sold to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefit, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to individual, employer group risk-based, employer group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and federal employees health benefits (FEHB) program members. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. Carelon Services offers a broad array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers including integrated care delivery, behavioral health, palliative care, utilization management, payment integrity services and subrogation services, as well as health and wellness programs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

AMGEN, INC. (AMGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 66% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amgen Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. The Company's marketed products portfolio includes Aranesp, ENBREL, Prolia (denosumab), Neulasta (pegfilgrastim), Otezla, XGEVA, Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), KYPROLIS, Repatha (evolocumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Vectibix (panitumumab), MVASI (bevacizumab-awwb), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), EPOGEN (epoetin alfa), KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), EVENITY (romosozumab-aqqg), AMGEVITATM (adalimumab), Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet), NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec), Corlanor (ivabradine) and AVSOLA (infliximab-axxq), Evenity, LumaKras, Nplate, XGeva, and others. The Company focuses on human therapeutics for the treatment of serious illness in the areas of inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION (BSX) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices. The Company's segments include MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The MedSurg segment includes Endoscopy and Urology and Neuromodulation. Its Endoscopy business develops and manufactures devices to diagnose and treat a range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions. Its Urology and Neuromodulation business develops and manufactures devices to treat various urological, neurological movement disorders and pelvic conditions. Its Cardiac Rhythm Management develops and manufactures a variety of implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment include Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions. Its Interventional Cardiology develops and manufactures technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and structural heart conditions. Its product offerings include 360 Clips and RESONATE, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

