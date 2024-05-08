Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/8/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC (LGND) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of medicines. The Company does this by providing financing, licensing its technologies or both. Its Captisol platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. This technology has enabled several United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products, including Gilead's Veklury, Amgen's Kyprolis, Baxter International's Nexterone, Melinta Therapeutics' Baxdela and Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso. Its technologies also include HepDirect, LTP and BEPro Technology Platform, SUREtechnology Platform (owned by Selexis), and Pelican Expression Technology. It has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC (LMAT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants, and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Its portfolio of product lines is primarily used to treat vascular disease, of which most are used in open vascular surgery and dialysis access. It also offers human vascular and cardiac tissue cryopreservation services. Its principal product lines include anastomotic clips, biologic vascular and dialysis grafts, biologic vascular and cardiac patches, carotid shunts, embolectomy catheters, occlusion catheters, radiopaque marking tape, synthetic vascular and dialysis grafts, and valvulotomes. The Company's principal biologic offerings include vascular and cardiac patches as well as vascular and dialysis grafts. The Company sells its products and services primarily through a direct sales force.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP (SEM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Medical Holdings Corporation operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers. Its segments include critical illness recovery hospital, rehabilitation hospital, outpatient rehabilitation, and Concentra. The critical illness recovery hospital segment consists of hospitals designed to serve the needs of patients recovering from critical illnesses, often with complex medical needs. The rehabilitation hospital segment consists of hospitals designed to serve patients that require intensive physical rehabilitation care. The outpatient rehabilitation segment consists of clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation services. Its Concentra segment consists of occupational health centers that provide workers' compensation injury care, physical therapy, and consumer health services and onsite clinics located at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERC HOLDINGS (LH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings provides comprehensive laboratory services that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. By leveraging its unparalleled diagnostics and drug development capabilities, the Company provides insights and accelerates innovations to improve health and improve lives. The Company operates through two segments: Diagnostics Laboratories (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS). The Diagnostics Laboratories segment includes routine testing and specialty/esoteric testing. Dx operates through a network of patient service centers, branches, rapid response laboratories, primary laboratories, and specialty laboratories. The Biopharma Laboratory Services segment consists of early development research laboratories and central laboratory services. The Company serves clients in more than 100 countries.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

ATRION CORP (ATRI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products, primarily for medical applications. The Company's medical products are used in a number of fields including fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications. It has developed a variety of proprietary valves designed to precisely fill, hold, and release and/or remove controlled amounts of fluids, including blood and drugs, or gasses on demand for use in areas such as intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in fields including anesthesia and oncology. The core of its cardiovascular products is its Myocardial Protection System, a technology that is the only open-heart surgery system that delivers to the heart essential fluids and medications, mixes critical drugs, and controls temperature, pressure, and other important variables. The Company also manufactures a line of balloon catheters used in the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: FAIL EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

