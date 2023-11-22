Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 11/22/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CORVEL CORPORATION (CRVL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CorVel Corporation is engaged in applying technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing designed to address the management of episodes of care and the related health-care costs. The Company's services include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services. It partners with employers, third party administrators (TPAs), insurance companies, and government agencies to assist its customers in managing the medical costs of workers compensation, group health, and auto insurance and in monitoring the quality of care provided to claimants. Its network solutions services include professional nurse review, expert fee negotiations, specialty networks, preferred provider organization management, medical bill repricing, automated adjudication, and electronic reimbursement. Its bill review services include coding review and re-bundling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CORVEL CORPORATION

CHEMED CORPORATION (CHE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Chemed Corporation is engaged in purchasing, operating, and divesting subsidiaries in diverse business activities. The Company operates through two segments: VITAS segment (VITAS) and Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The VITAS segment provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers. VITAS provides direct medical services to patients, as well as spiritual and emotional counselling to both patients and their families. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration and other related services for residential and commercial customers. Roto-Rooter services are provided through a network of Company owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees. Its Water Restoration Services involve the remediation of water and humidity after a flood.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHEMED CORPORATION

VEEVA SYSTEMS INC (VEEV) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Veeva Systems Inc. is a provider of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. The Company's offerings span cloud software, data, and business consulting and are designed to meet the needs of its customers and their most strategic business functions from research and development (R&D) to commercialization. The Company's industry cloud solutions for the life sciences industry are grouped into two major product families: Veeva Development Cloud and Veeva Commercial Cloud. Veeva Development Cloud includes application suites for the clinical, regulatory, and safety functions of life sciences companies, all built on its proprietary Veeva Vault platform. Veeva Commercial Cloud includes solutions for the sales, medical affairs, and marketing functions of a life sciences company. Its software offerings include Veeva CRM, Veeva Vault PromoMats, Veeva Vault Medical, and Veeva Crossix. Its data offerings include Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, and Veeva Compass.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VEEVA SYSTEMS INC

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

