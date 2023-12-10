Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Kenneth Fisher - 12/10/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Price/Sales Investor model based on the published strategy of Kenneth Fisher. This value strategy rewards stocks with low P/S ratios, long-term profit growth, strong free cash flow and consistent profit margins.

DOCGO INC (DCGO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DocGo Inc. is a healthcare transportation and mobile services company. The Company uses dispatch and communication technology to help provide healthcare transportation and mobile services in-person medical treatment directly to patients in the comfort of their homes, workplaces and other non-traditional locations, in metropolitan cities in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its segments include Transportation Services and Mobile Health Services. Its Transportation Services provides digitally enabled medical mobility solutions are offered under the Ambulnz brand. It provides clinical services, including primary and specialty care, dialysis treatments for chronic care management, and transfers between clinical settings. Its Mobile Health Services perform at home and offices, testing, vaccinations and event services, including on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. Its mobile health solutions include on-site evaluation, diagnostics, triage, and treatment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: PASS PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: FAIL FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DOCGO INC

DCGO Guru Analysis

DCGO Fundamental Analysis

ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION (ADUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Kenneth Fisher is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Addus HomeCare Corporation is engaged in providing home care services. The Company' segments include Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at the risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, and more. Hospice Segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are ill. Its hospice services include palliative nursing care, spiritual counseling, homemaker services, and bereavement counseling. Home Health provides services to individuals who require assistance during an illness or after hospitalization and includes skilled nursing and physical, occupational and speech therapy. The Company operates Tennessee Quality Care, a provider of home health, hospice, and private duty nursing services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PRICE/SALES RATIO: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS PRICE/RESEARCH RATIO: FAIL PRICE/SALES RATIO: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH RATE: PASS FREE CASH PER SHARE: PASS THREE YEAR AVERAGE NET PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ADDUS HOMECARE CORPORATION

ADUS Guru Analysis

ADUS Fundamental Analysis

Kenneth Fisher Portfolio

About Kenneth Fisher: The son of Philip Fisher, who is considered the "Father of Growth Investing", Kenneth Fisher is a money manager, bestselling author, and longtime Forbes columnist. The younger Fisher wowed Wall Street in the mid-1980s when his book Super Stocks first popularized the idea of using the price/sales ratio (PSR) as a means of identifying attractive stocks. According to his alma mater, Humboldt State University, Fisher is also one of the world's foremost experts on 19th century logging. Appropriately, Fisher's firm, Fisher Investments, is located in a lush forest preserve in Woodside, California, where the contrarian-minded Fisher says he and his employees can get away from Wall Street groupthink.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.