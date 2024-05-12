Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 5/12/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

GRIFOLS SA - ADR (GRFS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grifols SA is a Spain-based global specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing and distributing a broad range of biological medicines based on plasma derived proteins. It organizes its business into five divisions: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies and Others. Bioscience includes manufacturing activities of plasma derivatives for therapeutic use and the sale and distribution of end products. Diagnostic focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing in vitro diagnostics products, such as analytical instruments, reagents and software, among others, for laboratories. Hospital offers technology and services for hospitals, clinics and specialized centers for the manufacture of medicines, as well as physiological saline solution, enteral nutritional fluids and medical devices for interventional therapy. Bio Supplies provides, mostly, biological products for non-therapeutic use. Others provides manufacturing services to third party companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: PASS CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

AVANOS MEDICAL INC (AVNS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical device company, which is focused on delivering solutions. The Company offers healthcare needs, such as providing nutrition to patients from hospital to home and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. The Company conducts its business in one segment that provides its medical device products to healthcare providers and patients globally with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico. Its digestive health products include MIC-KEY enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. The Company's acute pain products include ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps and Game Ready cold and compression therapy systems. The Company's interventional pain solutions include COOLIEF pain therapy and OrthogenRxs knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

SNDL INC (SNDL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SNDL Inc. is a Canada-based private-sector liquor and cannabis retailer in Canada with retail banners, which include Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, Liquor Depot, Value Buds, Spiritleaf, and Firesale Cannabis. Its segments include Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations and Investments. The Liquor Retail segment includes the sale of wines, beers and spirits through liquor stores. The Cannabis Retail segment includes the private sale of recreational cannabis through and franchise retail cannabis stores. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the cultivation, distribution and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets domestically and for export, and providing cannabis processing services, in addition to product development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The Investments segment includes the deployment of capital to investment opportunities. Its cannabis brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Vacay, Grasslands and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

