Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joseph Piotroski - 2/11/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Book/Market Investor model based on the published strategy of Joseph Piotroski. This value-quant strategy screens for high book-to-market stocks, and then separates out financially sound firms by looking at a host of improving financial criteria.

AVANOS MEDICAL INC (AVNS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 70% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Avanos Medical, Inc. is a medical device company, which is focused on delivering solutions. The Company offers healthcare needs, such as providing nutrition to patients from hospital to home and reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery. The Company conducts its business in one segment that provides its medical device products to healthcare providers and patients globally with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico. Its digestive health products include MIC-KEY enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. Its acute pain products include ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps and Game Ready cold and compression therapy systems. The Company's interventional pain solutions include COOLIEF pain therapy and OrthogenRxs knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS FAIL CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: FAIL

TILRAY BRANDS INC (TLRY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tilray Brands, Inc. is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. The Company operates through four segments: Cannabis business, Distribution business, Beverage alcohol business and Wellness business. The Cannabis business segment is engaged in the production, distribution, sale, co-manufacturing, and advisory services of both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution business segment is focused on the purchase and resale of pharmaceutical products to customers. The Beverage alcohol business segment is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of beverage and beverage alcohol products. The Wellness business segment includes hemp foods and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products. The Company offers a portfolio of adult-use brands and products and expands its portfolio to include new cannabis products and formats. Its brands include Good Supply, RIFF, Broken Coast, Solei, Canaca, HEXO, Redecan, Original Stash, Bake Sale, XMG, Mollo, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: PASS CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

ADAPTHEALTH CORP (AHCO) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joseph Piotroski is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Adapthealth Corp. provides patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions, including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies and related services. The Company is primarily focused on providing sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services, including CPAP and bi PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes, including continuous glucose monitors (CGM) and insulin pumps; home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. It serves approximately 3.9 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of approximately 725 locations in 47 states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

BOOK/MARKET RATIO: PASS RETURN ON ASSETS: PASS CHANGE IN RETURN ON ASSETS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS CASH COMPARED TO NET INCOME: PASS CHANGE IN LONG TERM DEBT/ASSETS PASS CHANGE IN CURRENT RATIO: FAIL CHANGE IN SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL CHANGE IN GROSS MARGIN: FAIL CHANGE IN ASSET TURNOVER: PASS

About Joseph Piotroski: Piotroski isn't your typical Wall Street big shot. In fact, he's not even a professional investor. He's a good old numbers-crunching accountant and college professor. But in 2000, shortly after he started teaching at the University of Chicago's Graduate School of Business, Piotroski published a groundbreaking paper in the Journal of Accounting Research entitled "Value Investing: The Use of Historical Financial Statement Information to Separate Winners from Losers". In it, Piotroski laid out an accounting-based stock-selection/shorting method that produced a 23 percent average annual back-tested return from 1976 through 1996 -- more than double the S&P 500's gain during that time. Piotroski's findings were reported in major financial publiations like SmartMoney. Today, he teaches accounting at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

