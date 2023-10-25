Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Joel Greenblatt - 10/25/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Earnings Yield Investor model based on the published strategy of Joel Greenblatt. This value model looks for companies with high return on capital and earnings yields.

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC. (AMN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 90% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. The Company operates through three segments: nurse and allied solutions, physician and leadership solutions, and technology and workforce solutions. The nurse and allied solutions segment include the Company's travel nurse staffing, including international nurse staffing and rapid response nurse staffing; labor disruption staffing; local staffing; international nurse and allied permanent placement; allied staffing and revenue cycle solutions businesses. The physician and leadership solutions segment includes the Company's locum tenens staffing, healthcare interim leadership staffing, executive search, and physician permanent placement businesses. The technology and workforce solutions segment includes its language services, vendor management systems, workforce optimization, virtual care, credentialing solutions and outsourced solutions businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: PASS

ORGANON & CO (OGN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Organon & Co. (Organon) is a global healthcare company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health, biosimilars and established brands (Organon Products). Organon has a portfolio of contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon or Implanon NXT, NuvaRing, Follistim AQ, and Elonva. The Company's Biosimilars portfolio spans immunology and oncology treatments. It also has a portfolio of established brands, including brands in cardiovascular, respiratory, dermatology and non-opioid pain management. The Company sells these products through various channels, including drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies and managed healthcare providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers and other institutions. It operates its manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC (MOH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Joel Greenblatt is 60% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Molina Healthcare, Inc. is a provider of managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, and through the state insurance marketplaces. The Company operates through four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The Medicaid, Medicare, and Marketplace segments represent the government-funded or sponsored programs under which the Company offers managed healthcare services. Medicaid provides healthcare and long-term care services and support to low-income Americans. Medicare is a federal program that provides eligible persons aged 65 and over and some disabled persons with a variety of hospital, medical insurance, and prescription drug benefits. Marketplace insurance exchanges allow individuals and small groups to purchase federally subsidized health insurance. The Company arranges healthcare services for its members through contracts with a network of providers, including independent physicians and physician groups, hospitals, and ancillary providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

EARNINGS YIELD: NEUTRAL RETURN ON TANGIBLE CAPITAL: NEUTRAL FINAL RANKING: FAIL

About Joel Greenblatt: In his 2005 bestseller The Little Book That Beats The Market, hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt laid out a stunningly simple way to beat the market using two -- and only two -- fundamental variables. The "Magic Formula," as he called it, produced back-tested returns of 30.8 percent per year from 1988 through 2004, more than doubling the S&P 500's 12.4 percent return during that time. Greenblatt also produced exceptional returns as managing partner at Gotham Capital, a New York City-based hedge fund he founded. The firm averaged a remarkable 40 percent annualized return over more than two decades.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

