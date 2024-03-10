Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On David Dreman - 3/10/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HALO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. The Company's ENHANZE drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, its commercially validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous (SC) delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with a focus on reducing treatment burden for patients. It also develops, manufactures, and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex and XYOSTED, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies. It markets and sells Hylenex recombinant, which is a formulation of rHuPH20. It markets and sells its proprietary product XYOSTED for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) in adult males.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

INNOVIVA INC (INVA) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Innoviva, Inc. is a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and other healthcare assets. The Company's royalty portfolio consists of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate/vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol, UMEC/VI). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement, the Company is entitled to receive royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA. The Company's products include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. GIAPREZA (angiotensin II) injection is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. XERAV (eravacycline) for injection is approved by the United States FDA and Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) as a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: FAIL EARNINGS TREND: FAIL EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

