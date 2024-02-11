Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On David Dreman - 2/11/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

DEXCOM INC (DXCM) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DexCom, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is primarily focused on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), systems for use by people with diabetes and by healthcare providers. Its Dexcom G6 is a CGM system that can be used as part of an integrated system with other compatible medical devices and electronic interfaces, which may include automated insulin dosing systems, insulin pumps, blood glucose meters or other electronic devices used for diabetes management. Its Dexcom Share remote monitoring system, offered for use with its Dexcom system, uses an application on the patient's mobile device to wirelessly transmit glucose information to the cloud and then to applications on the mobile devices of up to five designated recipients. Its Dexcom Real-Time API enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices. Its other products include Dexcom ONE and Dexcom G7.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

INSULET CORP (PODD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Insulet Corporation is primarily engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of its Omnipod System, a continuous insulin delivery system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The Omnipod System includes the Omnipod Insulin Management System (Classic Omnipod), the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System (Omnipod DASH), and the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5). The Omnipod System features a small, lightweight, self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (Pod) that the user fills with insulin and wears directly on the body for up to three days at a time, which delivers personalized doses of insulin, and the Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM) or Controller, a wireless, handheld device that programs the Pod with the user's personalized insulin-delivery instructions and wirelessly monitors the Pod's operation. The Company sells Pods to Amgen Inc. (Amgen) for use in the Neulasta Onpro kit, a delivery system for Amgen's Neulasta.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC (A) is a large-cap growth stock in the Scientific & Technical Instr. industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Agilent Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. It operates in the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. Its life sciences and applied markets segment provides application-focused solutions that include instruments, consumables and software that enable customers to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products. Its diagnostics and genomics segment includes the genomics, nucleic acid contract manufacturing and research and development, pathology, companion diagnostics, reagent partnership and biomolecular analysis businesses. The Agilent CrossLab segment offers services portfolio, which includes repairs, parts, maintenance, installations, training, compliance support, software as a service, asset management, consulting and various other custom services to support the laboratory operations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: PASS

