Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On David Dreman - 12/10/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HALO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on David Dreman is 64% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharma technology platform company. The Company licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine its ENHANZE drug delivery technology with the collaborators' compounds. The Company's proprietary enzyme, rHuPH20, is used to facilitate the subcutaneous (SC) delivery of injected drugs and fluids. The Company's commercially approved product, Hylenex recombinant (Hylenex), and its ENHANZE partners approved products and product candidates are based on rHuPH20. It also develops, manufactures, and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that is designed to provide commercial or functional advantages. It has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products, including XYOSTED, TLANDO and NOCDURNA and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

MARKET CAP: PASS EARNINGS TREND: PASS EPS GROWTH RATE IN THE IMMEDIATE PAST AND FUTURE: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/CASH FLOW (P/CF) RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK (P/B) VALUE: FAIL PRICE/DIVIDEND (P/D) RATIO: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS PAYOUT RATIO: PASS RETURN ON EQUITY: PASS PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGINS: PASS YIELD: FAIL LOOK AT THE TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC.

HALO Guru Analysis

HALO Fundamental Analysis

