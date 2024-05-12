Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 5/12/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

RESMED INC (RMD) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ResMed Inc. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease and other chronic diseases. The Company's segments include Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service. SDB includes obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders that occur during sleep. Its cloud-based digital software health applications, along with its devices, are designed to provide connected care to improve patient outcomes. Its portfolio of products includes devices, diagnostic products, mask systems, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software and informatics solutions. Its comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of RESMED INC

RMD Guru Analysis

RMD Fundamental Analysis

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC. (WST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global manufacturer that is engaged in the design and production of technologically advanced, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company operates through two segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers packaging, containment solutions, and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services and other integrated services and solutions, primarily to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. This segment manufactures customer-owned components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC.

WST Guru Analysis

WST Fundamental Analysis

ITEOS THERAPEUTICS INC (ITOS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways. Its lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, also known as EOS-448/GSK4428859A, is an antagonist of TIGIT, an immune checkpoint with multiple mechanisms of action. Its advanced program is inupadenant, also known as EOS-850, a next-generation adenosine 2A receptor (A2AR) antagonist tailored to overcome the specific adenosine-mediated immunosuppression found in the tumor microenvironment. Its program to initiate clinical trials is EOS-984, a potentially first-in-class small molecule focused on a new mechanism in the adenosine pathway by targeting equilibrative nucleoside transporter 1 (ENT1), a dominant transporter of adenosine on lymphocytes involved in T cell metabolism.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ITEOS THERAPEUTICS INC

ITOS Guru Analysis

ITOS Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.