Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 12/13/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OSUR) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OraSure Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions. The Company operates through two segments: the Diagnostics segment and the Molecular Solutions segment. The Diagnostics business primarily consists of the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of simple, easy-to-use diagnostic products and specimen collection devices using its proprietary technologies, as well as other diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests that are used on other specimen types. The Molecular Solutions business is operated by Company's subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, and Novosanis. The Molecular Solutions segment products primarily consist of collection kits and services used by clinical laboratories, direct-to-consumer laboratories, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and animal health service and product providers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The Company's commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases. It helps in accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through research initiatives, such as Regeneron Genetics Center. It operates gene therapy programs targeting different forms of congenital, monogenic hearing loss. Its advanced clinical-stage candidate is DB-OTO, which is an investigational cell-selective, adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC (ARCT) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company. The Company is focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. In addition to its messenger RNA (mRNA) platform, its lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system, LUNAR, has the potential to enable multiple nucleic acid medicines, and its self-amplifying mRNA technology (Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR), technology) has the potential to provide longer-lasting RNA and sustained protein expression at lower dose level. It is leveraging its LUNAR platform and its nucleic acid technologies to develop and advance a pipeline of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases and rare genetic disorders with significant unmet medical needs. Its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is based on its STARR technology platform is through Phase II clinical trials.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

