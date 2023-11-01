Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 11/1/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR) (RDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited is an India-based global pharmaceutical company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services, including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generics, branded generics, biosimilars and over-the-counter (OTC). Its major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients, Global Generics, and Others. The Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients segment primarily consists of the Company's business of manufacturing and marketing APIs and intermediates. The Global Generics segment consists of the Company's business of manufacturing and marketing prescription and OTC finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR)

RDY Guru Analysis

RDY Fundamental Analysis

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a commercial-stage immunology company, which is focused on combining immunologic insights with technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. The Company's pipeline consists of sotrovimab and other product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis D virus (HDV), influenza A virus, COVID-19, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). It has assembled four technology platforms, focused on antibodies, T cells, innate immunity and small interfering ribonucleic acid, through internal development, collaborations and acquisitions. The Company is developing VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the functional cure of HBV. VIR-2218, an HBV-targeting siRNA, is under several Phase II clinical trials. VIR-2218 is also being evaluated in additional Phase II clinical trials with collaborators. VIR-2218 is under Phase II trial in combination with BRII-179, an investigational T cell vaccine, for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC

VIR Guru Analysis

VIR Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.