Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 10/30/2023

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

PFIZER INC. (PFE) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pfizer Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sale and distribution of biopharmaceutical products around the world. The Company operates through two segments: Biopharma and PC1. Biopharma is engaged in the science-based biopharmaceutical business. PC1 is its global contract development and manufacturing organization and supplier of specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company's primary care products include Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura and the Premarin family; the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac and Trumenba; Comirnaty, and Paxlovid. Its specialty care products include Xeljanz, Enbrel (outside the United States and Canada), Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis and Cibinqo; the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX and Genotropin, and Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend and Panzyga. Its oncology products include Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena and Braftovi.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PFIZER INC.

PFE Guru Analysis

PFE Fundamental Analysis

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS INC (MRVI) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. is a life sciences company. The Company provides products that enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. The Company's segments include Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment focuses on the manufacturing and sale of modified nucleic acid products to support the needs of customers' research, therapeutic and vaccine programs. This segment also provides research products for labeling and detecting proteins in cells and tissue samples. The Biologics Safety Testing segment focuses on manufacturing and selling biologics safety and impurity tests and assay development services that are utilized by its customers in their biologic drug manufacturing activities. It provides products that support its customers' needs from discovery through commercialization of their vaccines, therapeutic agents and in vitro diagnostic products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS INC

MRVI Guru Analysis

MRVI Fundamental Analysis

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC (ABCL) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company that searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. The Company's full-stack, AI-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. It rebuilds the platform that integrates modern technologies from engineering, microfluidics, single-cell analysis, high-throughput genomics, machine learning, and hyper-scale data science. The Company partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large cap pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, enabling them to tackle the toughest problems in drug development.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC

ABCL Guru Analysis

ABCL Fundamental Analysis

INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. (ISRG) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. The Company's products and related services enable physicians and healthcare providers to access minimally invasive care. The systems consist of a surgeon console or consoles, a patient-side cart, a vision system, and instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci products consist of five categories, such as da Vinci surgical systems, da Vinci instruments and accessories, da Vinci Stapling, da Vinci Energy, and da Vinci Vision, including Firefly Fluorescence imaging systems and da Vinci Endoscopes. It also provides a suite of systems, learning, and services offerings. Its Ion endoluminal system extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures, enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. Its services include readiness support, maintenance support, perioperative consulting, customer hospital analytics, and market consulting optimization.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

ISRG Guru Analysis

ISRG Fundamental Analysis

EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP (EW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The Company's products and technologies are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. It also develops hemodynamic and noninvasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring systems that are used to measure a patient's cardiovascular function in the hospital setting. The Edwards SAPIEN family of valves, including the Edwards SAPIEN XT, the Edwards SAPIEN 3, and the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra transcatheter aortic heart valves are used to treat heart valve disease. It conducts operations worldwide and is managed in various geographical regions, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and the Rest of the World. It sells products that are used to treat advanced cardiovascular disease in all regions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP

EW Guru Analysis

EW Fundamental Analysis

Benjamin Graham Portfolio

Top Benjamin Graham Stocks

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.