Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/31/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC. (WST) is a large-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a global manufacturer that is engaged in the design and production of technologically advanced, integrated containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products. The Company operates through two segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment solutions, and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services and other integrated services and solutions, primarily to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers. The Contract-Manufactured Products segment serves as a fully integrated business, focused on the design, manufacture, and automated assembly of complex devices, primarily for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and medical device customers. This segment manufactures customer-owned components and devices used in surgical, diagnostic, ophthalmic, injectable, and other drug delivery systems, as well as consumer products.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

ENLIVEN THERAPEUTICS INC (ELVN) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The Company focuses on addressing existing and emerging unmet needs with a precision oncology approach. The Company is advancing two parallel lead product candidates, ELVN-001 and ELVN-002, as well as pursuing several additional research stage opportunities. Its first product candidate, ELVN-001, is a potent, highly selective, small molecule kinase inhibitor designed to specifically target the breakpoint cluster region-Abelson (BCR-ABL) gene fusion, the oncogenic driver for patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its second product candidate, ELVN-002, is a potent, selective, and irreversible human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) inhibitor with activity against various HER2 mutations, including Exon 20 insertion mutations (E20IMs) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS INC (ABCL) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AbCellera Biologics Inc. is focused on the development of antibody-based drugs and is committed to improving discovery and development. It is engaged in antibody discovery and development engine is specifically designed to break the barriers of conventional discovery. It provides biotech and pharmaceutical companies with an advantage that empowers them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. The Company uses the engine to both work with partners to build a large and diversified portfolio of royalty stakes in antibody drugs and to develop its own pipeline of antibody drugs. The Company partners with companies of all sizes, from biotechnology companies to pharmaceutical companies-propelling programs to the clinic, together. It generates a range of diverse antibodies with immunization strategies and single-cell screening.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

