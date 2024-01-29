Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Benjamin Graham - 1/29/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth.

MODERNA INC (MRNA) is a large-cap stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Moderna, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. It is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune and cardiovascular diseases, independently and with its strategic collaborators. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body's cells to produce intracellular, membrane, or secreted proteins that have a therapeutic or preventive benefit with the potential to address a range spectrum of diseases. The Company's products include Spikevax, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273), a bivalent vaccine targeting the BA.1 Omicron variant, combined with Spikevax (mRNA-1273.214), and bivalent vaccine targeting the BA.4/BA.5 Omicron variants combined with Spikevax (mRNA-1273.222). It has a development pipeline of 45 development candidates across its 48 development programs, of which 38 are in clinical studies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

CROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE, INC. (CCRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 86% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a technology-enabled workforce solution and advisory company. The Company operates through two segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and allied professionals, temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, human resources, and managed services programs (MSP) services, in-home care services, and outsourcing services. The Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in many specialties, as well as certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants as independent contractors on temporary assignments throughout the United States at various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, and government facilities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY INC (VIR) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is an immunology company, which is focused on combining cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The Company has assembled two technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis delta virus (HDV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The Company also has several preclinical candidates in its pipeline including those targeting influenza A and B, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus and human metapneumovirus (RSV and MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV). Its pipeline includes VIR-2218, VIR-3434, VIR-1388, VIR-7229, VIR-2482, VIR-2981, VIR-8190, and VIR-1949. VIR-2218 is an investigational HBV-targeting siRNA. VIR-1388 is an investigational HIV T cell vaccine based on human cytomegalovirus (HCMV).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: FAIL CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL P/E RATIO: PASS PRICE/BOOK RATIO: PASS

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (REGN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The Company's commercialized medicines and product candidates in development are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases. It helps in accelerating and improving the traditional drug development process through its VelociSuite technologies, such as VelocImmune, which uses genetically humanized mice to produce optimized fully human antibodies and bispecific antibodies, and through research initiatives, such as Regeneron Genetics Center. It operates gene therapy programs targeting different forms of congenital, monogenic hearing loss. Its advanced clinical-stage candidate is DB-OTO, which is an investigational cell-selective, adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

DR REDDY'S LABORATORIES LTD (ADR) (RDY) is a large-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Benjamin Graham is 71% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited is an India-based global pharmaceutical company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services, including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generics, branded generics, biosimilars and over-the-counter (OTC). Its major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. The Company's segments include Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients, Global Generics, and Others. The Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients segment primarily consists of the Company's business of manufacturing and marketing APIs and intermediates. The Global Generics segment consists of the Company's business of manufacturing and marketing prescription and OTC finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name (branded formulations) or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations (generics).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests.

SECTOR: PASS SALES: PASS CURRENT RATIO: PASS LONG-TERM DEBT IN RELATION TO NET CURRENT ASSETS: PASS LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS P/E RATIO: FAIL PRICE/BOOK RATIO: FAIL

About Benjamin Graham: The late Benjamin Graham may be the oldest of the gurus we follow, but his impact on the investing world has lasted for decades after his death in 1976. Known as both the "Father of Value Investing" and the founder of the entire field of security analysis, Graham mentored several of history's greatest investors -- including Warren Buffett -- and inspired a slew of others, including John Templeton, Mario Gabelli, and another of Validea's gurus, John Neff. Graham built his fortune and reputation after living through some extremely difficult times, including both the Great Depression and his own family's financial woes following his father's death when Benjamin was a young man. His investment firm posted per annum returns of about 20 percent from 1936 to 1956, far outpacing the 12.2 percent average return for the market during that time.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

