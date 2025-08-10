Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 8/10/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NIAGEN BIOSCIENCE INC (NAGE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Niagen Bioscience, Inc., formerly Chromadex Corp., is a global bioscience company. It is engaged in research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), an essential coenzyme that is a key regulator of cellular metabolism and is found in every cell of the human body. The Companys Consumer Products segment provides finished dietary supplement products that contain the Company's proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors and offers NAD+ test kits exclusively to healthcare practitioners. The Ingredients segment develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies, including food-grade Niagen and pharmaceutical-grade Niagen, and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products and United States FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities, respectively. The Analytical Reference Standards and Services segment offers the supply of phytochemical reference standards and other research and development services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

AMYLYX PHARMACEUTICALS INC (AMLX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on three investigational therapies across several neurodegenerative and endocrine diseases. Its lead investigational asset is avexitide, an investigational, first-in-class glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor antagonist. Avexitide has been evaluated as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH) and congenital HI, two indications characterized by hyperinsulinemic hypoglycemia. In addition to avexitide, it is advancing AMX0035, an oral, fixed-dose combination of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol in Wolfram syndrome and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and AMX0114 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). AMX0035 is designed to mitigate neurodegeneration by targeting endoplasmic reticulum stress and mitochondrial dysfunction, two cellular processes central to neuronal cell death and neurodegeneration. AMX0114 is an investigational antisense oligonucleotide.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP (NHC) is a small-cap value stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National HealthCare Corporation is a senior healthcare company. The Company's principal business is the operation of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and behavioral health hospitals. Its business activities include providing sub-acute and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, memory and Alzheimer's care, senior living services, home health care services, hospice services, and behavioral health services. In addition, it provides management services, accounting and financial services, as well as insurance services to third-party operators of healthcare facilities. The Company operates or manages over 80 skilled nursing facilities with 10,341 licensed beds, 26 assisted living facilities with 1,413 units, nine independent living facilities, three behavioral health hospitals, 34 homecare agencies, and 33 hospice agencies located in nine states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC (CORT) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is a commercial-stage company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol. The Company operates through the discovery, development and commercialization of the pharmaceutical products segment. The Company has marketed Korlym (mifepristone) in the United States for the treatment of patients suffering from Cushings syndrome. The Companys portfolio of selective cortisol modulators consists of four series totaling approximately 1,000 compounds. Its portfolio of selective cortisol modulators consists of relacorilant, dazucorilant and miricorilant. Korlyms active ingredient, mifepristone, reduces the binding of excess cortisol to the GR, it can modulate the effects of abnormal levels and release patterns of cortisol without compromising cortisols healthy functions and rhythms.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DOXIMITY INC (DOCS) is a large-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Doximity, Inc. provides a digital platform for the United States medical professionals. It offers marketing, hiring, and workflow solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers, health systems, medical recruiting firms, and other healthcare companies. Its marketing solutions enable its pharmaceutical and health system customers to get the right content, services, and peer connections to the right medical professionals through a variety of modules. Its hiring solutions provide digital recruiting capabilities to health systems and medical recruiting firms, enabling them to identify, connect with, and hire from its network of both active and passive medical professional candidates, who might otherwise be missed through traditional recruiting channels. Its workflow solutions include its telehealth, on-call scheduling, and AI-powered workflow tools, are designed to help clinicians streamline their clinical workflow, reduce their administrative burden, and connect with patients and colleagues.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

