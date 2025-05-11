Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 5/11/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP (NHC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National HealthCare Corporation is a senior healthcare company. The Company's principal business is the operation of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and behavioral health hospitals. Its business activities include providing sub-acute and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, memory and Alzheimer's care, senior living services, home health care services, hospice services, and behavioral health services. In addition, it provides management services, accounting and financial services, as well as insurance services to third-party operators of healthcare facilities. The Company operates or manages over 80 skilled nursing facilities with 10,341 licensed beds, 26 assisted living facilities with 1,413 units, nine independent living facilities, three behavioral health hospitals, 34 homecare agencies, and 33 hospice agencies located in nine states.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC (BFLY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Butterfly Network, Inc. is a healthcare company focused on medical imaging with its Ultrasound-on-Chip semiconductor technology and ultrasound software solutions. The Company's solution, leveraging its Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, enables the practical application of ultrasound information into the clinical workflow. Its product portfolio includes a combination of hardware and software, including Butterfly iQ3, Butterfly iQ+, Butterfly iQ+ Bladder, and Butterfly iQ+ Vet devices, software subscriptions, and professional services. It offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials as well as its ScanLab education-only app, formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software and Butterfly Certified courses, as well as professional services for large scale deployments. Its devices are commercially available to trained healthcare practitioners in areas including, but not limited to, parts of Africa, Asia, and Australia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CAREDX INC (CDNA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CareDx, Inc. is a precision medicine solutions company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. Its commercially available post-transplant testing services consist of AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA, or dd-cfDNA, solution for kidney transplant patients, AlloMap Heart, a gene expression profiling solution for heart transplant patients, AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients, and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. Its lab product portfolio includes QTYPE, Olerup SSP and SBT, AlloSeq Tx, AlloSeq HCT, and AlloSeq cfDNA. It also offers a diverse portfolio of digital solutions to transplant centers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ARS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (SPRY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the commercialization and development of neffy for the needle-free intranasal delivery of epinephrine for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. neffy is a proprietary composition of epinephrine with an innovative absorption enhancer called Intravail, which allows neffy to safely provide intranasal delivery of epinephrine at a low dose within the exposures of approved injectable products across a range of dosing conditions. Type I allergic reactions are potentially life-threatening hypersensitivity reactions that can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and need to be treated immediately to relieve symptoms and prevent further progression.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS CORP (CLOV) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 61% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Clover Health Investments, Corp. is a physician-enablement technology company. The Company is focused on bringing access to healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors, who have historically lacked access to affordable healthcare. It offers a software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. The Company, through its Insurance segment, provides Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) and Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) plans to Medicare Advantage (MA) members in several states, with a differentiated focus on its flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. For healthcare providers outside its MA plan, it focuses on extending the benefits of its data-driven technology platform to a wider audience via its subsidiary, Counterpart Health, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

