Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Motley Fool - 11/10/2024

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HIMS & HERS HEALTH INC (HIMS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 75% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. provides a consumer-first platform, which helps customers to fulfill their health and wellness needs. Its platform includes access to a provider network, a clinically focused electronic medical records system, digital prescriptions and cloud-enabled pharmacy fulfillment. Its digital platform enables access to treatments for a range of conditions, including sexual health, men's and women's dermatology, mental health, and weight loss. It connects patients to licensed healthcare professionals who can prescribe medications when appropriate. Through the Hims & Hers mobile applications, consumers can access a range of educational programs, wellness content, community support, and other services. It offers access to a range of health and wellness products designed to meet individual needs, which can include curated prescription and non-prescription products. It offers pharmacy operation capabilities through its MedisourceRx, a 503B outsourcing facility in California.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP (ABUS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is leveraging its virology expertise to identify and develop novel therapeutics with distinct mechanisms of action, which can potentially be combined to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) infection. Its HBV product pipeline includes Imdusiran and AB-101. Imdusiran is its proprietary, conjugated GalNAc, subcutaneously delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate. AB-101 is an oral PD-L1 inhibitor that has the potential to reawaken patients' HBV-specific immune response by inhibiting PD-L1. Its pipeline includes two product candidates that target various steps in the HBV viral lifecycle and consists of various programs: RNAi therapeutic (imdusiran, AB-729) and Oral PD-L1 Inhibitor (AB-101). RNAi therapeutics utilize a natural pathway within cells to silence genes by eliminating the disease-causing proteins that they code for.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

HARROW INC (HROW) is a small-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 65% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Harrow, Inc. is an eyecare pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products for the United States market. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical products. It owns commercial rights to portfolios of branded ophthalmic pharmaceutical products in North America, all of which are marketed under the Harrow name. It owns and operates ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical-compounding business. It owns United States commercial rights to various products: IHEEZO, VEVYE, TRIESENCE, VIGAMOX, ILEVRO, FLAREX, NATACYN, ZERVIATE and others. VIGAMOX (moxifloxacin hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.5%, a fluoroquinolone antibiotic eye drops for the treatment of bacterial conjunctivitis caused by susceptible strains of organisms. IHEEZO (chloroprocaine hydrochloride ophthalmic gel) 3% is a low-viscosity gel indicated for ocular surface anesthesia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC (LGND) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company enabling scientific advancement through supporting the clinical development of medicines. The Company does this by providing financing, licensing its technologies or both. Its Captisol platform technology is a chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. This technology has enabled several United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved products, including Gilead's Veklury, Amgen's Kyprolis, Baxter International's Nexterone, Melinta Therapeutics' Baxdela and Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso. Its technologies also include HepDirect, LTP and BEPro Technology Platform, SUREtechnology Platform (owned by Selexis), and Pelican Expression Technology. It has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with various pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences and Baxter International.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PULSE BIOSCIENCES INC (PLSE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool is 63% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a bioelectric medicine company. The Company's proprietary CellFX nsPFA technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is engaged in the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers. The Company's Nano-pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology is an energy modality that delivers nanosecond-duration pulses of electrical energy, each less than a millionth of a second long, to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company has designed a variety of applicators, or end-effectors, to explore the potential use of the CellFX platform to treat disorders in other medical specialties, such as cardiology, gastroenterology, gynecology, and ear, nose, and throat.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

