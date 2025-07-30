Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 7/30/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC. (HALO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company advancing solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. The Company's commercially-validated solution, ENHANZE drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with a focus on improving the patient experience with rapid subcutaneous delivery and reduced treatment burden. The Company licenses its technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine ENHANZE with its partners proprietary compounds. It also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex and XYOSTED, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS, INC.

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP (PAHC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. It develops, manufactures and markets a range of products for food and companion animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture and dogs. It markets approximately 750 product lines in over 80 countries to approximately 4,200 customers. It has three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. Its Animal Health segment develops, manufactures and markets about 280 product lines, including antibacterials, anticoccidials and related products; nutritional specialty products; and vaccines. The Mineral Nutrition segment is comprised of formulations and concentrations of trace minerals such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron and other compounds, with a focus on customers in North America. The Performance Products segment manufactures and markets specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical and chemical catalyst industries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP

MCKESSON CORP (MCK) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company, which focuses on advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Its U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products in the United States (U.S.). The Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS) segment helps solve medication access, affordability and adherence challenges for patients by working across healthcare to connect patients, pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, health plans, and biopharma companies. The Medical-Surgical Solutions provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers, including physician offices, hospital reference labs, and home healthcare agencies. The International segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in Canada and Norway. It also offers oncology and specialty solutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MCKESSON CORP

CVS HEALTH CORP (CVS) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVS Health Corporation is a health solutions company. The Company's segments include Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other. The Health Care Benefits segment offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, medical management capabilities, PDPs and Medicaid health care management services. The Health Services segment provides a full range of PBM solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells an assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CVS HEALTH CORP

AMEDISYS INC (AMED) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 62% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Amedisys, Inc. is a healthcare services company. It provides in-home healthcare and related services to the chronic, co-morbid and aging American population. Its segments include home health, hospice and high acuity care. Its home health segment delivers a range of services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury or surgery. Its nurses administer medications, care for wounds, monitor vital signs and provide a range of other nursing services. Its hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness. Its high acuity care segment delivers the essential elements of inpatient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility care to patients in their homes. It owns and operates 347 Medicare-certified home health care centers, 164 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and eight admitting high acuity care joint ventures in 38 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMEDISYS INC

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

