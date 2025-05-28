Validea's Top Health Care Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 5/28/2025

The following are the top rated Health Care stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt.

CARDINAL HEALTH INC (CAH) is a large-cap growth stock in the Major Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 77% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global healthcare services and products company. The Company is engaged in providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices and patients in the home. The Company also provides pharmaceuticals and medical products. The CompanyGs segments include Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions and Global Medical Products and Distribution (GMPD). The Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products in the United States. Its GMPD segment manufactures, sources and distributes Cardinal Health branded medical, surgical and laboratory products, which are sold in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia and other markets. The Company connects patients, providers, payers, pharmacists and manufacturers for integrated care coordination.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CARDINAL HEALTH INC

ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP (EHC) is a large-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Encompass Health Corporation is an owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States. The Company provides compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from a major injury or illness, using advanced technology and treatments to maximize recovery. It operates hospitals in 38 states and Puerto Rico, with concentrations in Florida and Texas. It operates approximately 166 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer specialized rehabilitative care across an array of diagnoses and deliver comprehensive patient care services. It provides care to patients who suffer from cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures and a variety of debilitating neurological conditions. Its hospitals have settings for treating the debilitating effects of the COVID-19 virus, such as significant muscle weakness, cognitive impairments, shortness of breath with activity and malnutrition.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: FAIL SALES GROWTH RATE: FAIL CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: PASS TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ENCOMPASS HEALTH CORP

ELEVANCE HEALTH INC (ELV) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Accident & Health) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Elevance Health, Inc. is a health company. It operates as a health insurer in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services and Corporate & Other. The Health Benefits segment offers a comprehensive suite of health plans and services to its Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard, Medicare, Medicaid and Federal Employee Program (FEP) members. The Health Benefits segment also offers health products on a full-risk basis. The CarelonRx segment includes its pharmacy services business. CarelonRx markets and offers pharmacy services to its affiliated health plan customers, as well as to external customers outside of the health plans. The Carelon Services segment integrates physical, behavioral, pharmacy, and social services by offering an array of healthcare-related services and capabilities to internal and external customers through its Carelon Health and Carelon Insights businesses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: FAIL EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ELEVANCE HEALTH INC

PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP INC (PRVA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Privia Health Group, Inc. is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. The Company collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems. It enhances physician practices, improves patient experiences and doctors for delivering care in both in-person and virtual care settings. Its Privia Platform is powered by the Privia Technology Solution, an end-to-end, cloud-based technology solution that integrates both Privia-developed and third-party applications into an interface and workflow that manages all aspects of its Privia Providers provision of healthcare services. Privia Platform optimizes provider workflow across the full continuum of reimbursement arrangements. The Company provides management services to each Medical Group though a local management services organization, which provides Medical Groups with access to value-based care (VBC) opportunities either directly or through Privia-owned accountable care organizations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: FAIL REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PRIVIA HEALTH GROUP INC

CVS HEALTH CORP (CVS) is a large-cap value stock in the Retail (Drugs) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Martin Zweig is 69% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CVS Health Corporation is a health solutions company. The Company's segments include Health Care Benefits, Health Services, Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness and Corporate/Other. The Health Care Benefits segment offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental and behavioral health plans, medical management capabilities, PDPs and Medicaid health care management services. The Health Services segment provides a full range of PBM solutions, delivers health care services in its medical clinics, virtually, and in the home, and offers provider enablement solutions. The Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segment dispenses prescriptions in its retail pharmacies and through its infusion operations, provides ancillary pharmacy services including pharmacy patient care programs, diagnostic testing and vaccination administration, and sells an assortment of health and wellness products and general merchandise.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

P/E RATIO: PASS REVENUE GROWTH IN RELATION TO EPS GROWTH: PASS SALES GROWTH RATE: PASS CURRENT QUARTER EARNINGS: PASS QUARTERLY EARNINGS ONE YEAR AGO: PASS POSITIVE EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR CURRENT QUARTER: PASS EARNINGS GROWTH RATE FOR THE PAST SEVERAL QUARTERS: FAIL EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN PRIOR 3 QUARTERS: PASS EPS GROWTH FOR CURRENT QUARTER MUST BE GREATER THAN THE HISTORICAL GROWTH RATE: PASS EARNINGS PERSISTENCE: FAIL LONG-TERM EPS GROWTH: FAIL TOTAL DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS INSIDER TRANSACTIONS: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CVS HEALTH CORP

About Martin Zweig: During the 15 years that it was monitored, Zweig's stock recommendation newsletter returned an average of 15.9 percent per year, during which time it was ranked number one based on risk-adjusted returns by Hulbert Financial Digest. Zweig has managed both mutual and hedge funds during his career, and he's put the fortune he's compiled to some interesting uses. He has owned what Forbes reported was the most expensive apartment in New York, a $70 million penthouse that sits atop Manhattan's Pierre Hotel, and he is a collector of all sorts of pop culture and historical memorabilia -- among his purchases are the gun used by Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry", a stock certificate signed by Commodore Vanderbilt, and even two old-fashioned gas pumps similar to those he'd seen at a nearby gas station while growing up in Cleveland, according to published reports.

